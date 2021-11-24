ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce honors Kerbs for economic development legislation

By SUBMITTED
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has honored Rep. Dell Kerbs of Shawnee for his work to support economic development and the state’s agriculture industry. During the 2021 legislative session, Kerbs co-authored SB 422 with Sen. Frank Simpson. SB 422 addresses challenges Oklahoma producers were having with obtaining an agricultural sales tax exemption permit, providing additional options for producers to prove eligibility and incentivizing the development of raw commodities.

“Oklahoma’s agricultural producers are the backbone of our state,” Brent Kisling, Commerce executive director, said. “This industry is a vital component of our economy, employing more than 155,000 Oklahomans. It is important that we support this industry and keep operations here. Without SB 422, Oklahoma producers would have a competitive disadvantage both in our region and nationally. We applaud Rep. Kerbs for recognizing these barriers and for his leadership in the legislature to address and remedy these concerns.”

