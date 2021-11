Mojang has consistently been adamant about maintaining its core titles. While two of them are just the different versions of Minecraft, last year saw the release of another title. Minecraft Dungeons was Mojang’s take on the highly popular dungeon crawler looting genre like Diablo. After the successful launch of the title on Steam last month, Mojang is ramping up with a new event set to debut at the beginning of December. As the first season in a long line of more to come, Minecraft Dungeons is starting its first seasonal adventure. As the title crosses almost two years since release, the time seems right for a more direct form of cosmetics. Announced today on their blog, Minecraft Dungeons is receiving a brand new event with more maps and enemies titled Cloudy Climb.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO