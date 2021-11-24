3 killed, 3 others injured, including child, in violent 4-car crash in Manhattan Beach
A violent crash in Manhattan Beach claimed the lives of three people and injured three others, including a child, according to police.It happened at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash, though it's unclear what caused it. Investigators say at one point, one of the vehicles crashed into a nearby building. Two men and a woman were killed and three others were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions. Among those hospitalized was a child, according to police. The impact of the crash left a trail of debris along the streets. As of Wednesday morning, Sepulveda Boulevard was still closed as officers continued their investigation.
