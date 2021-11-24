ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

3 killed, 3 others injured, including child, in violent 4-car crash in Manhattan Beach

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

A violent crash in Manhattan Beach claimed the lives of three people and injured three others, including a child, according to police.

It happened at the intersection of Marine Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a total of four vehicles were involved in the crash, though it's unclear what caused it. Investigators say at one point, one of the vehicles crashed into a nearby building.

Two men and a woman were killed and three others were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions. Among those hospitalized was a child, according to police.

The impact of the crash left a trail of debris along the streets.

As of Wednesday morning, Sepulveda Boulevard was still closed as officers continued their investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Manhattan Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Manhattan Beach, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy