AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Mammoth WVH Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

Several top categories expand from eight to ten nominees. The Recording Academy has revealed nominees for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards and announced that, for the first time, there will be 10 nominees in each of the General Field Categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year’s top nominees include Jon Batiste with 11, Justin Bieber with eight, Doja Cat with eight; H.E.R. with eight, Billie Eilish with seven, and Olivia Rodrigo with seven. As the only peer-selected music accolade, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO