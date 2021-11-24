ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Mammoth WVH Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

By Ryan Reed
 4 days ago
AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Mammoth WVH are all up for Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony. The nominations list also includes Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix and Chris Cornell, among other rock artists. The 2022 Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles and will air live...

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

