Two infections with the new Omicron variant have been detected in the UK, it has been announced.The cases – in Chelmsford and Nottingham – are “linked” and have been traced to southern Africa, health secretary Sajid Javid said, as he started sequence testing of other cases in the areas.Mr Javid announced that four countries – Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zambia –are being added to the travel ‘red list’ from Sunday, requiring arrivals to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.“We’ve been always very clear that we will not hesitate to take further action if that is what is required,” he...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO