ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Mandeep Dhillon Says Show Will Explore Allie’s Personal Life

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9o67_0d5isOwU00

“CSI: Vegas” has a cast of great characters so far. We’ve got familiar faces in Sara and Grissom, but the new faces are just as interesting; Maxine Roby is the best crime lab boss, Josh Folsom is secretly a big fan of horses, and Chris Park is easily the funniest of them all. But what do we know about Allie Rajan?

Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Allie, spoke recently about her character on “CSI: Vegas” and what we can expect to see from her next. Specifically, when it comes to her personal life.

Currently, we know that Allie has a boyfriend whom she lives with, Mark. They moved in together at the beginning of the season, so things seem to be pretty serious. But, she also has a will-they-won’t-they relationship with fellow CSI Josh Folsom. According to Chris Park in the first episode, Allie and Folsom had something more serious than puppy love going on, but something ended it. Now, they’re just co-workers with romantic tension too thick to cut through.

But, about Allie’s personal life; we know she has a boyfriend, and that’s about all we know about her. Also, that she did a rap for her middle school talent show, but other than that, she’s a blank slate.

Dhillon commented briefly on the end of the season, stating, “Allie’s personal life towards the end of season one sort of turns more directly to her boyfriend, Mark,” said Dhillon. “We will get to meet him and delve a bit deeper into their dynamic, which of course, will affect Allie and Josh’s dynamic, too.”

‘CSI: Vegas’: Sneak Peek At New Episode

“CSI: Vegas” is three episodes away from the finale as we move into episode 8; tonight, the team will investigate the case of human remains found in a bathtub. Sounds disgusting, but also right up Sara and Grissom‘s alley.

The team has to drain the tub, of course, which is, in a word, gross. They’re using ladles and buckets for crying out loud. But, how else are you going to get a melted, gooey body out of a bathtub?

The crime scene shocks Folsom a bit. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” he says in a promo for the new episode. “It’s like he just…melted.”

Turns out, there’s not just one body left to swirl down the drain. “These bones, they’re not the same length,” Hugo reveals. “You guys pulled more than one victim out of those pipes.”

The promo shows sludge draining from the pipes into buckets and, uh, it’s nasty. If you’re squeamish, maybe skip this episode and read a recap later, because judging by the promo, it’s going to get messy.

“CSI: Vegas” episode 8, “Pipe Cleaner,” airs tonight, Wednesday Nov. 24 at 10 on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

‘CSI: Vegas’: [Spoiler] Is Suspended as Sara & Grissom Investigate Anson Wix (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 7 “In the Blood.”]. Now that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) know that Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), leading the suit against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for supposedly tampering with evidence, is behind everything, they’re making some moves. But he is, too. And that spells trouble for one of the Crime Lab’s new members in the latest episode of CSI: Vegas.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandeep Dhillon
TV Fanatic

Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 7

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 7, the team made their way to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Armed with some new intel, they tried to build a case against a former face. Meanwhile, Grissom and Sara started to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case. What...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Pipe Cleaner

So Maxine didn't get taken out of the game after all. While Grissom and Sara struggled to gain any traction, the suspended Maxine, with all the time in the world on her hands, made progress on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 8. Gil and Sara were making so little progress...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Matt Lauria on Josh & Allie: ‘He Takes a Few More Risks to See What’s There’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 8 “Pipe Cleaner.”]. Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) may have been demoted and suspended from the Crime Lab, but she could have still found the break they need in the season-long case to prove Anson Wix (Jamie McShane) is the one behind framing David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for evidence tampering.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Horse#Talent Show
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Star Matt Lauria Discusses the Many Mysteries of Josh Folsom

We've loved watching Matt Lauria since he appeared as Luke Cafferty on Friday Night Lights. His career took off from then, and he's starred in numerous series since, including Parenthood, Kingdom, Tell Me a Story, and even the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Currently, Lauria stars as criminologist Josh Folsom,...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why CSI: Vegas Still Isn't Done With Max Despite Her Suspension

The stakes are getting higher and higher on CSI: Vegas as the first season quickly approaches its finale, which should decide Hodges’ fate after being framed. The team now has sleazy attorney Anson Wix in their sights as the likely culprit, and Wix struck a blow against them by pulling strings and getting Max suspended from her job. She’ll no longer be able to function as the kind of ally to Sara and Grissom as she was before, but according to one star, the show isn’t done with Max’s story.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Previews ‘All Hands’ Situation To Get Involved in the Case

“CSI: Vegas” has been putting the lab at stake for the entirety of season one, and now every CSI needs to come together to help save it. Things are getting desperate for the team, and they’re going to have to work with each other if they want to keep their jobs at the lab. So far, Sara and Grissom haven’t really interacted with Folsom or Allie for any significant amount of time; but it looks like now they’re going to have to get comfortable with each other real quick.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Says ‘We’re Running Out of Season’ To Solve the Case

“CSI: Vegas” is now only two episodes away from its finale. Currently, it hasn’t been renewed for a second season, but there’s also no news that it’s been canceled. No news is good news, right? But, what about this Hodges case storyline? Is there enough time to see it to its completion, or is “CSI: Vegas” planning on leaving us with a cliffhanger, bringing the story over into a second season?
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger’s Family Spinoff Will Take A ‘Deeper Dive Into Her Personal Life’

‘RHOP’ OG Karen Huger is getting her very own spinoff series, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE details on why this family-focused show will be ‘amazing television.’. Fans of Karen Huger should be very excited, because “the Grand Dame” is getting the chance to showcase her fabulous life on her own spinoff series. The upcoming project hasn’t officially been announced by Bravo, but a source close to The Real Housewives of Potomac production did share some EXCLUSIVE intel to HollywoodLife about what viewers can expect from this spinoff. “Karen’s show will be no less than 4 episodes,” our insider spilled. “It’s about Karen’s dynamic with her amazing family members in Virginia. The show will be a deeper dive into her personal life and her family’s heritage and some deep personal stuff that should be very impactful and show you what her family life was like prior to being the Grand Dame.”
TV SERIES
film-book.com

CSI: VEGAS: Season 1, Episode 9: Waiting in the Wings TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ CSI: Vegas: Season 1, Episode 9: Waiting in the Wings TV show trailer has been released. CSI: Vegas stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Mel Rodriguez, David Norona, Paul Guilfoyle, Jay Lee, Whitney Ortega, Charles Baker, Sean James, and Marco Morales. Series Plot Synopsis.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Drives Fans Wild with This Cryptic New Clue

It likely goes without saying that CSI: Vegas fans love a good clue. And, based on much of the popular CBS investigative series’ storylines, the more cryptic the clue, the better!. Thankfully, the CSI: Vegas showrunners, as well as those in charge of the show’s Twitter page, know this well....
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

306K+
Followers
31K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy