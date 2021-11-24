‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Mandeep Dhillon Says Show Will Explore Allie’s Personal Life

“CSI: Vegas” has a cast of great characters so far. We’ve got familiar faces in Sara and Grissom, but the new faces are just as interesting; Maxine Roby is the best crime lab boss, Josh Folsom is secretly a big fan of horses, and Chris Park is easily the funniest of them all. But what do we know about Allie Rajan?

Mandeep Dhillon, who plays Allie, spoke recently about her character on “CSI: Vegas” and what we can expect to see from her next. Specifically, when it comes to her personal life.

Currently, we know that Allie has a boyfriend whom she lives with, Mark. They moved in together at the beginning of the season, so things seem to be pretty serious. But, she also has a will-they-won’t-they relationship with fellow CSI Josh Folsom. According to Chris Park in the first episode, Allie and Folsom had something more serious than puppy love going on, but something ended it. Now, they’re just co-workers with romantic tension too thick to cut through.

But, about Allie’s personal life; we know she has a boyfriend, and that’s about all we know about her. Also, that she did a rap for her middle school talent show, but other than that, she’s a blank slate.

Dhillon commented briefly on the end of the season, stating, “Allie’s personal life towards the end of season one sort of turns more directly to her boyfriend, Mark,” said Dhillon. “We will get to meet him and delve a bit deeper into their dynamic, which of course, will affect Allie and Josh’s dynamic, too.”

‘CSI: Vegas’: Sneak Peek At New Episode

“CSI: Vegas” is three episodes away from the finale as we move into episode 8; tonight, the team will investigate the case of human remains found in a bathtub. Sounds disgusting, but also right up Sara and Grissom‘s alley.

The team has to drain the tub, of course, which is, in a word, gross. They’re using ladles and buckets for crying out loud. But, how else are you going to get a melted, gooey body out of a bathtub?

The crime scene shocks Folsom a bit. “I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” he says in a promo for the new episode. “It’s like he just…melted.”

Turns out, there’s not just one body left to swirl down the drain. “These bones, they’re not the same length,” Hugo reveals. “You guys pulled more than one victim out of those pipes.”

The promo shows sludge draining from the pipes into buckets and, uh, it’s nasty. If you’re squeamish, maybe skip this episode and read a recap later, because judging by the promo, it’s going to get messy.

“CSI: Vegas” episode 8, “Pipe Cleaner,” airs tonight, Wednesday Nov. 24 at 10 on CBS.