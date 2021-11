The Boston Celtics will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 8-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Celtics are 6-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Cavs have been one of the surprises of the NBA so far this season, while the Celtics have been keeping their heads above water with Jaylen Brown (hamstring) out and Jayson Tatum struggling from the floor in the early portion of the season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO