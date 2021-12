BERLIN — In an effort to avoid traffic fatalities, state police are publicizing a ride service discount available during the holiday season. Police, concerned about what they described as rising traffic fatalities, have started the Save The Night Connecticut project, which offers a $10 discount code for Uber rides. They are encouraging those who drink this holiday season to use ride services instead of putting themselves and others at risk on the road. The state Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety also helped to create the discount.

