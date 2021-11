ORCHARD PARK – Things have suddenly gotten very gloomy in western New York and, no, I’m not talking about the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the region, particularly in Erie County. No, I’m referring to the Buffalo Bills, once thought to be the AFC favorite to make it to the Super Bowl and now, after a deplorable 41-15 shellacking at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, aren’t even the frontrunners in the AFC East. ...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO