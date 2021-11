Hideo Kojima recently shared some images to Instagram that have sent fans into a frenzy. The photos suggest the legendary game creator has started work on a new project, at least in some capacity. Though the images don't directly depict or reference any specific title, many commenters on the Instagram post feel certain the images might contain more information than initially meets the eye — in true Kojima fashion. There even looks to be an unfocused and unidentifiable title playing on a monitor behind some recording equipment in one photo, which has only fanned the fire. Fan theories have ranged from a sequel for "Death Stranding" to Kojima actually tackling that long lost "Silent Hill" game fans got to know as "P.T." Here's what Hideo Kojima posted to Instagram and why it has fans going wild.

