Podcast: No Flex For Bengals With Key Matchup Against Steelers Looming

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the NFL's decision not to flex the Bengals-Chargers game in Week 13, plus we talk about Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin's comments about Ja'Marr Chase and more!

