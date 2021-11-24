P.J. Dozier Likely Suffered Torn ACL In Left Knee

It’s early, but P.J. Dozier is still finding his way within the Denver Nuggets rotation this season. After a strong 2020-21 season that was cut short prematurely by injury, the expectations were high for Dozier to perform better than ever in 2021-22. In a contract year, Dozier is fighting for his next deal, be it with the Nuggets or with someone else. Showcasing his versatile skill set, excelling for a championship contender, and helping the Nuggets win games had to be at the top of the priority list for the 25-year-old versatile wing from South Carolina.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO