P.J. Dozier Likely Suffered Torn ACL In Left Knee

 3 days ago

The Denver Nuggets suspect P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL in his left...

denverstiffs.com

Stat of the Week: What to make of P.J. Dozier’s slow start

It’s early, but P.J. Dozier is still finding his way within the Denver Nuggets rotation this season. After a strong 2020-21 season that was cut short prematurely by injury, the expectations were high for Dozier to perform better than ever in 2021-22. In a contract year, Dozier is fighting for his next deal, be it with the Nuggets or with someone else. Showcasing his versatile skill set, excelling for a championship contender, and helping the Nuggets win games had to be at the top of the priority list for the 25-year-old versatile wing from South Carolina.
denverstiffs.com

Woj: P.J. Dozier feared to have torn ACL on Tuesday night

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets fear that reserve wing P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Tuesday night. Dozier suffered the injury early in his minutes off the bench in the first quarter after landing awkwardly during a layup attempt. Dozier was down for several minutes and had to be carried off by teammates.
Fort Morgan Times

Nuggets’ losing streak stretches to five as P.J. Dozier leaves with knee injury

The Nuggets’ margin for error was already razor-thin. And then another one went down. When P.J. Dozier landed awkwardly on his left knee off a drive late in the first quarter, it was hard to believe the Nuggets’ stunning string of bad luck. Dozier was carried off the court by two team teammates, and the beleaguered Nuggets fell, 119-100 to Portland, losing their fifth game in a row.
Gazette

Denver Nuggets lose P.J. Dozier 'indefinitely' after knee injury

The injury bug took another bite out of the Denver Nuggets' rotation. Reserve wing P.J. Dozier suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first quarter of Tuesday's loss at Portland, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. Dozier is out "indefinitely," according to the team, but the typical timeline for surgery and recovery is 10 to 12 months.
NBC Sports

Report: Nuggets’ P.J. Dozier feared to have suffered season-ending ACL tear

Jamal Murray is out with a torn ACL. Michael Porter Jr. is out with another serious back issue. Nikola Jokic is out with a wrist injury. Now more bad news for the Nuggets. P.J. Dozier‘s injury suffered Denver’s loss to the Trail Blazers last night is probably the worst-case scenario.
ReporterHerald.com

Nuggets guard P.J. Dozier out indefinitely after tearing left ACL, team announces

Nuggets combo guard P.J. Dozier is out indefinitely after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday night, the team announced. Dozier, 25, is universally liked throughout the Nuggets’ organization and was a staple of coach Michael Malone’s bench rotation. The timing of the injury is even more devastating as he’ll be extension eligible this spring.
