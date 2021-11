As I was reading the article titled “Traffic Fatalities Continue to Surge in U.S.” (Oct. 30), I was thinking to myself “how can the experts not know what is behind the increase?!” I have a pretty good idea. Newer cars come equipped with full-size computer screens with menus that you have to scroll through to do basic things like change the volume on the radio or turn up the heat. Another problem is drivers are still texting and checking their phones while driving. All of this takes the driver’s attention from the roadway. And the cherry on top is now we are seeing an irresponsible car company airing commercials showing the driver of a five-ton pickup truck playing hand clapping games with his family while the truck supposedly drives itself down the highway! Insane.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO