BTS Army: tell us how you became a fan of the K-pop boy band

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Members of K-pop boy band BTS pose for photographs during a photo opportunity promoting their single 'Butter' in Seoul in May, 2021.

On Monday, BTS swept the American Music Awards and made history as the first Asian act to win artist of the year. On Tuesday night, BTS were for a second time nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance, for their single Butter. BTS are known to break records and their fans, known as Army, are known for being a passionate fandom.

When and why did you become a fan of BTS? What sets the band apart from others? What does it mean to you to be part of the fandom?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

