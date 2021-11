One thing that's exciting about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that actions, and events, have consequences. There's never a return to the status quo. One example: When James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) fell from the sky in Captain America: Civil War, he lost the use of his legs. This wasn't just written away by the middle of the next movie—he could not walk without the help of Tony Stark's technology ever again, setting up a tender moment three years later with Karen Gillan's Nebula in Avengers: Endgame. Marvel likes to do this kind of thing, and does it again in the new limited series Hawkeye, when Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has paid the price for his years of Avenging.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO