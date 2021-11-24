ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters battle flames at Orange County honey farm

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fp6fc_0d5iqjDD00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters battled a blaze at a honey farm Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said flames were through the roof of Webb’s Honey in the Wedgefield area along State Road 520.

They also said they were working on a defensive attack of the fire.

Firefighters said one of the biggest issues they faced was water supply due to the fire being in a rural area.

The closest fire hydrant is about a mile down the road, so crews had to haul water back to fight the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters said it is unclear whether any bees died in the fire.

