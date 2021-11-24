ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New Russian module launched to International Space Station

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYfej_0d5iqAVu00
1 of 3

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket blasted off successfully on Wednesday to deliver a new docking module to the International Space Station.

The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 6:06 p.m. (1306 GMT) from the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, carrying the Progress cargo ship with the Prichal (Pier) docking module attached to it.

The craft successfully entered a designated orbit nine minutes after the launch and is set to dock at the station on Friday, hooking up to the new Russian Nauka (Science) laboratory module that was added to the station in July.

The new spherical module with six docking ports will allow potential future expansion of the Russian segment of the station.

Earlier this week, Russian crew on the station started training for Prichal’s arrival, simulating the use of manual controls in case the automatic docking system fails.

The space outpost is currently operated by NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and Mark Vande Hei; Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.

Comments / 1

Related
Hot Hardware

Russia's Reckless Space Missile Test Complicates Solar Probe Mission As It Preps An Earth Flyby

As the probe Solar Orbiter skims by Earth on its way toward the Sun, debris from the Russian anti-satellite missile test (ASAT) could endanger its mission. On November 15th of this year, a Russian ASAT destroyed an out of service Russian satellite. This left behind a field of orbital debris and the international space community enraged at what was called a reckless action by many. The crew aboard the International Space Station was directed to take refuge in radial modules until the threat of the ISS colliding with any of the debris was assessed and deemed to not be a danger. Now the probe Solar Orbiter is being watched closely as it begins its flyby of Earth on its way toward the Sun.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

China and Russia are making reasons for Space Force obvious

With bold weapons tests in space, China and Russia have just given President Joe Biden a wake-up call. In late July, China successfully tested a hypersonic glide vehicle. Carried on a conventional ballistic missile thousands of miles across the planet, the vehicle was then launched at the edge of low Earth orbit. It successfully hit near its intended target.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Module#New Russian#Ap#The European Space Agency
TheConversationAU

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's latest DART mission

A NASA spacecraft the size of a golf cart has been directed to smash into an asteroid, with the intention of knocking it slightly off course. The test aims to demonstrate our technological readiness in case an actual asteroid threat is detected in the future. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from California on November 23, and will arrive at the target asteroid system in September, next year. The mission will travel to the asteroid Didymos, a member of the Amor group of asteroids. Every 12 hours Didymos is orbited by a mini-moon, or “moonlet”,...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
hawaiitelegraph.com

Explosions, Fire Reported At Major Russian Munitions Plant

Several explosions have been reported at a munitions factory in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk. Initial reports of the explosions in Russian state media indicate an unspecified number of casualties. The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed it was working at the scene and warned of the danger of possible further explosions.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

430-Foot Asteroid Expected To Pass By Earth On Monday

According to NASA, a 430-foot asteroid dubbed 1994 WR12 is expected to smash through Earth’s orbital path early next week. On November 28, 1994, American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker spotted the enormous space rock at the Palomar Observatory, which was slightly larger than an American football field. The JPL Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS) classified it as an Earth Impact Risk until 2016 when it was removed from their Sentry List after several observations. According to NASA astronomers, the impact of the 1994 WR12 on Earth would produce energy equivalent to 77 megatons of TNT, making it 112 times more powerful than the...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Asteroid More Powerful Than a Nuclear Weapon Will Approach Earth Very Soon

The Universe is far too big for space agencies to detect all the asteroids that have the potential of posing a threat to us. At least one of the big asteroids that will come close to us is 2018 AH. As The Jerusalem Post reveals, the space rock would be significantly more powerful than a nuclear bomb if it collides with Earth, and it will come close very soon.
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:17 a.m. GMT

Solomon Islands police find 3 bodies after violent protests. CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands police found three bodies in a burned-out building and arrested more than 100 people in this week’s violence sparked by concerns about the Pacific nation’s increasing links with China. Australian media reported the bodies were recovered late Friday after riots and protests subsided. No other details were given. Authorities imposed a curfew in the capital Honiara, after a 36-hour lockdown ordered by the embattled Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare ended Friday. Sogavare blamed outside interference for stirring up the protests calling for his resignation, with a thinly veiled reference to Taiwan and the United States. Sogavare has been widely criticized by leaders of the country’s most populous island of Malaita for a 2019 decision to drop diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of mainland China.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy