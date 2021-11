It’s been a couple weeks: are we ready for this talk?. On November 4th, 2021, it finally happened. After nearly six months of a wildly embarrassing rhetorical battle between the Buffalo Sabres front office and the Jack Eichel camp, the star center was finally traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. The front office decided to draw a line in the sand about what kind of surgery he would receive for a particularly ugly injury, and it was a standoff almost as soon as we knew the battle was on. Unless he got their choice of surgery Eichel would be traded as it became clear in late spring. Even if he had gotten their surgery that was probably already the death knell of a deteriorating relationship between player and management.

