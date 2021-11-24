How to Migrate CentOS 7 To AlmaLinux 8: A Step-by-Step Guide

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I teach cooking classes, I always tell my students that while making and shaping a beautiful loaf of challah might seem intimidating, it’s actually an extremely forgiving bread to make — in fact, the process is far simpler than sourdough, baguettes, or bagels. One of my other favorite things to remind students is that it doesn’t matter if you’ve mastered a 6-strand challah braid or if you’re still struggling with a 3-strand loaf: Freshly baked challah bread is always delicious, no matter what it looks like.
