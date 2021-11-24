ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

170 SB near Forest Park Parkway reopens after crash closed it for a time

By Molly Rose
 8 days ago

UPDATE: 170 southbound reopened at approximately 7:35 a.m.

ST. LOUIS – A crash involving rescue happened Wednesday morning on 170 southbound near Forest Park Parkway.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45 a.m.

One lane of southbound traffic is getting through in that area as of 7:15 a.m.

Top story: Tentative $790 million settlement reached between St. Louis, NFL, & Kroenke

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene. Two people were seen being removed from one of the vehicles involved in the crash. They were both put on stretchers.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is following this crash. She said Lindbergh or 270 would be good alternative southbound routes.

