The second banner for the Fate/Grand Order GUDAGUDA Close Call event is now live on the Japanese server, featuring a 5-star Lancer version of Sakamoto Ryoma. This article will include spoilers for NA players on Lancer Sakamoto Ryoma’s kit, as well as his Noble Phantasm. Other Servants who appear on the same banner are fellow GUDAGUDA characters, such as Okita J. Souji and Okada Izo. Demon King Nobunaga is the second SSR with a rate-up, though she is not available every day like Ryoma is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO