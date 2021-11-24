Warming Up Before Rain Chances Arrive for Thanksgiving

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO