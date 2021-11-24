ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Several British politicians demanded a change in parliamentary rules on Wednesday after a lawmaker was told she couldn't bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons. Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy said she had received a letter from Commons authorities after she took her infant...

