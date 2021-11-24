ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Treatment of Advanced NSCLC With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

onclive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn V. Heymach, MD, PhD: We’ll move over to immunotherapy treatment for those without oncogenic drivers primarily. One of the important advances in our field is we often can start patients now on chemotherapy-free regimens with just immunotherapy. There have been a number of studies showing that immunotherapy in the right...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

PI3K Inhibitors for PIK3CA-Mutated HR+ MBC

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: We know it’s a really important target, the PIK3CA. We’ll come to everolimus too when we talk about what do we do after progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors. Neil, what are the big picture data that you carry around in your own head for alpelisib for these patients with PIK3CA mutations?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Treatment of MET Exon 14 Mutations in NSCLC

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD: We had some other disease spaces and updates and new data on that. We’ll go through these briefly. One is MET exon 14. We know that we have 2 drugs that are FDA approved for MET exon 14 non–small cell lung cancer. We have tepotinib and capmatinib. We’ve seen additional data for both drugs that support it. Heather, do you want to talk about the GeoMETry-III study? This is 1 comparing capmatinib with docetaxel, so what we’ve got coming through that.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

PARP Inhibitor-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Responds to PARP Plus ATR Inhibitors

Stephanie L. Wethington, MD, MSc, discusses results of a study of olaparib plus ceralasertib for overcoming resistance to PARP inhibition. Stephanie L. Wethington, MD, MSc, director of the Susan L. Burgert M.D. Gynecologic Oncology Survivorship Program and assistant professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses results of a study of olaparib (Lynparza) plus ceralasertib (AZD6738) for overcoming resistance to PARP inhibition.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Le on the Emergence of Antibody-Drug Conjugates in NSCLC

Xiuning Le, MD, PhD, discusses the emergence of antibody-drug conjugates in non–small cell lung cancer. Xiuning Le, MD, PhD, assistant professor, Department of Thoracic/Head and Neck Medical Oncology, Division of Internal Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the emergence of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhibitors#Nsclc#Immune Checkpoint#Lung Cancer#Advanced Nsclc#Pd L1 Tps#Impower110
cancernetwork.com

Overview of Advanced NSCLC with EGFR Mutations Including Exon 20 Insertions

Mathew Fowler: Hello, and welcome to this CancerNetwork® OncView program titled “EGFR Exon 20 Insertion as a Therapeutic Target in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer.” I’m Mathew Fowler, editor with CancerNetwork®. Dr Zofia Piotrowska, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a lung cancer medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Thank you for joining us.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials of Frontline Treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Toni Choueiri, MD: Welcome to this Cancer Network Presentation, Around the Practice: The Shifting Treatment Paradigm for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma. I'm your host, Dr. Toni Choueiri, Director of the Lank Center for GU Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. And joining me today are Dr. David Braun from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Dr. Moshe Orenstein from Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Tian Zhang from UT Southwestern. Would you each introduce yourselves? David, Moshe and Tian. David?
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Socinski and Participants Review Chemotherapy and EGFR Inhibition in NSCLC

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Mark A. Socinski, MD, led a discussion about treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Mark A. Socinski, MD, executive medical director, AdventHealth Cancer Institute and member, Thoracic Oncology Program in Orlando, FL, led a discussion about treatment of patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
ORLANDO, FL
pharmacytimes.com

Individuals With Advanced Melanoma Benefit From Immunotherapy As First-Line Treatment

Clinical trial findings show that the 2-year overall survival rate for those who received this was 72%. More individuals with advanced melanoma survived for 2 years or more when they received a combination of 2 immunotherapy drugs given before a combination of 2 targeted therapies, if needed compared with individuals who started with targeted therapies.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Pepsi
onclive.com

Dr. Langer on the Evolution of Molecular Testing in Advanced NSCLC

Corey J. Langer, MD, professor of medicine, University of Pennsylvania, director, Thoracic Oncology, Penn Medicine, discusses the evolution of molecular testing in advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Corey J. Langer, MD, professor of medicine, University of Pennsylvania, director, Thoracic Oncology, Penn Medicine, discusses the evolution of molecular testing in advanced...
CANCER
onclive.com

Treatment Paradigms Are Shifting for Locally Advanced HPV-Positive Head and Neck Cancers

A personalized treatment paradigm based on hypoxia imaging is promising and may yield a successful, personalized de-escalation strategy for patients with HPV-associated oropharynx cancer. The standard of care for patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinomas does not substantially differ according to human papillomavirus (HPV) status in...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: BTK Inhibitors for CLL in the Second Line

During a live virtual event, Danielle Brander, MD, discussed with participating physicians second-line treatment options for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, with questions guided by Targeted Oncology. A 53-year-old woman presented with an elevated white blood cell (WBC) count found incidentally. Hemoglobin: 12.6 g/dL. Platelets: 174 × 109/L. Lactate dehydrogenase:...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Nebhan on the Efficacy of Checkpoint Inhibitors in Older Patients With Cancer

Caroline Nebhan, MD, PhD, discusses the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors in older patients with cancer. Caroline Nebhan, MD, PhD, clinical fellow, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, discusses the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors in older patients with cancer. During the 2021 SITC Annual Meeting, findings from...
CANCER
onclive.com

Datopotamab Deruxtecan Appears to Leverage TROP2 Expression in NSCLC

Investigators aim to expand the treatment portfolio with the phase 3 TROPION-LUNG01 trial, which is designed to examine datopotamab deruxtecan vs docetaxel in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations who have previously received platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy. A void in the treatment landscape exists for patients...
CANCER
onclive.com

Treating ALK-Mutant and KRAS G12C–Mutant NSCLC

John V. Heymach, MD, PhD: One other disease space where we’ve had spectacular successes recently in terms of wonderful drugs that have come along—very active drugs—has been ALK [anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors]. We’ve got a lot of fantastic choices. One choice that’s recently been approved is lorlatinib in the first-line setting. Stephen, do you want to talk about the presentation regarding lorlatinib and CNS [central nervous system] adverse events that was presented?
CANCER
oncnursingnews.com

Checkpoint Blockade Drives Progress in Endometrial Cancer Treatment

An expert from NYU Langone outlines how checkpoint blockade approvals have helped advance endometrial cancer management. Endometrial cancer is a molecularly driven malignancy with 4 distinct subtypes. In a presentation during the 39th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium Innovative Cancer Therapy for Tomorrow® (CFS®),Bhavana Pothuri, MD, MS, explained how recent regulatory approvals of checkpoint blockade has significantly progressed the management of this cancer type.
CANCER
onclive.com

Mobocertinib Provides Treatment Option for EGFR Exon 20–Mutant NSCLC

Joel Neal, MD, PhD, discusses the evolving treatment landscape for patients with EGFR exon 20–mutant non–small cell lung cancer. Mobocertinib (Exkivity), a first-in-class oral EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), has been granted accelerated approval by the FDA, establishing a new treatment option for patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that harbors EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. Specifically, this indication applies to patients whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
CANCER
onclive.com

Prospective Biomarkers of Pembrolizumab Combo Response Show Feasibility in Frontline Advanced NSCLC

T-cell inflamed gene expression profile and tumor mutational burden assessment was found to be a feasible approach to study the clinical activity of 3 pembrolizumab-based combination regimens in treatment-naïve patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer. T-cell inflamed gene expression profile (T-cellinf GEP) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) assessment was...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
onclive.com

Treatment Options for Follicular Lymphoma: Second Line and Beyond

Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD: What do you use for second-line therapy and beyond second line for patients with follicular lymphoma?. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD: In the second line, for the most part, a lot depends on duration of first remission and what we use in the frontline setting. We can reuse bendamustine and rituximab, even though a lot of people are hesitant to reuse that agent out of concern for what continual exposure of bendamustine will potentially still do. Specifically, to the lymphoid patient population. Obviously, it does have risks. There’s a high risk of infection, T-cell depletion, lymphoid depletion in general, and more prolonged times of recovery compared with what we see with R-CHOP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, prednisone] or R-CVP [rituximab, cyclophosphamide, vincristine, prednisone].
CANCER
healio.com

Safest treatment for immune disorder not cost-effective, study finds

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics found that the most common treatment for patients with a rare immune disorder will ultimately result in a reduced quality of life and a major financial burden for patients. The study examined congenital agammaglobulinemia, which comprises a group of primary antibody deficiencies characterized by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy