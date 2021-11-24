Investigation continues after body of missing UofSC found at nearby quarry

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – On November 15, 2021 Wyatt Engle was reported as missing by a family member when he did not report to school on November 15th. On November 16, 2021 the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Wyatt G. Engle. Searches of Mr. Engle’s route of travel were conducted by members of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Friends and Family members, searchers were unsuccessful in locating Wyatt or his vehicle. On November 24, 2021 at approximately 4:52pm Wabash County Central Dispatch was contacted by a citizen who was jogging on County Road 400 East between County Road 900 North and County Road 1000 North. The citizen stated that they observed an overturned vehicle, partially submerged in the creek. Fire personnel and deputies responded to the scene where they confirmed that Wyatt Engle, the lone occupant, was found deceased. An investigation is still ongoing in this matter.

WABASH COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO