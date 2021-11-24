ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Investigation continues after body of missing UofSC found at nearby quarry

By Jason Raven
 4 days ago

Tuesday morning the Richland County Coroner's Office identified the body found at a quarry in downtown Columbia as the body of a University of South Carolina student reported missing over the weekend.

