Cancer

Genomic Profiling Assays in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

By Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD
onclive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I’m hearing, Scott, is, "Use all the resources at hand, our APNs, [advanced practice nurses] are fantastic at getting things done, and keeping the process moving forward," and, I might even argue, are our urologic oncology colleagues because getting that tissue is important. And as you...

www.onclive.com

bcm.edu

Diagnosing pancreatic cancer: what are the symptoms?

With the number of new pancreatic cancer cases on the rise in the United States, increasing awareness of this disease is key, even more so because pancreatic cancer often is diagnosed late. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 60,430 people will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Dr....
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This inexpensive drug could help treat cancer

In a new study from Weill Cornell Medicine, researchers found treatment with arginine, one of the amino-acid building blocks of proteins, enhanced the effectiveness of radiation therapy in cancer patients with brain metastases. They reported the results of administering arginine, which can be delivered in oral form, prior to standard...
CANCER
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New cancer treatment offers hope

Patients with lymphoma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen on targeted tumor cells. The cells are then multiplied in a laboratory and infused back into the patient. Those new cells then recognize and attack the cancer cells.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Surgery Remains the Gold Standard in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Katherine Poruk, MD, surgical oncologist, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, discussed the pancreatic treatment paradigm with an emphasis on the role of surgery. Treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma is largely dependent on oncologic surgery, according to Katherine Poruk, MD. This is because the systemic therapy...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Ciombor on Anti-EGFR Therapy in Metastatic CRC

Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, discusses the use of anti-EGFR therapy for the frontline treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, assistant professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, discusses the use of anti-EGFR therapy for the frontline treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).
CANCER
onclive.com

Metastatic Cervical Cancer: Interpreting Data From KEYNOTE-826

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS: Dr Tewari, please comment on the stage IVB population, for which there is controversy. Is that overinterpretation, because in the IVB population bevacizumab didn’t work as well, or is that false discovery?. Krishnansu S. Tewari, MD:In this case, I’ll take the other side of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
bcm.edu

Genomic alterations in advanced cancers reveal interactions with therapy

A novel way to look at cancer treatment resistance offers the possibility for identifying genetic mechanisms involved and alternative treatment approaches. A study led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in the journal Cell Reports, can help scientists make reasonable predictions of what genomic changes may happen in advanced cancer depending on the therapy received, how these changes may affect cancer progression and the possibility of preventing or minimizing outcomes with treatments.
CANCER
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case Review: A 61-Year-Old Woman With Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD: The patient being described here is a 61-year-old woman who was previously healthy other than a mild case of diabetes that is somewhat poorly controlled. She also has metabolic syndrome; she is overweight, and she’s working on that, as we all do. She presents with painless jaundice or alteration in liver function tests; she goes to her primary physician, has blood work, and it was noted there that the bilirubin and liver enzymes were elevated, suggesting that there is some degree of blockage of the biliary tree. This then led to further investigations, including a sonogram. It was thought to be gallstones, but then it turned out that she actually had a mass in the liver. There was a follow-up CT scan, which revealed a large central mass in the liver, along with some satellite...within the liver, as well as regional lymph nodes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Synthetic immunotherapy seeks out and destroys tumors in mice with aggressive cancers

Activating the immune system at the site of a tumor can recruit and stimulate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. One strategy involves injecting immune-stimulating molecules directly into the tumor, but this method can be challenging for cancers that are not easily accessible. Now, Stanford researchers have developed a new...
CANCER
WNDU

Medical Moment: Therapy for metastatic cancer

Just over 7,000 people will die from metastatic melanoma this year. Over the past decade, doctors have used immunotherapy -- treatments that rev up the immune system -- to successfully treat melanoma patients. But immunotherapy doesn’t work for everyone. Now, researchers are testing a new combination of therapies they say may be key to wiping out metastatic cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New prognostic biomarkers and cancer-driving genes found in the dark matter of the cancer genome

A new batch of prognostic cancer biomarkers have been discovered in an area where few have gone looking before. Researchers have unveiled a catalog of 166 prognostic biomarkers, generated by analyzing long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) – which are understudied in cancer research. Further, one biomarker within the catalog was shown to be highly effective in categorizing gliomas (brain cancers) as low- or high-risk. The findings demonstrate the potential of lncRNAs as clinical biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets, break new ground in biomarker and cancer biology research and add to emerging science about the role of non-coding RNA dysregulation in cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Assay for patient-specific monitoring and treatment for ovarian cancer

Around 870 cases of ovarian cancer are reported in Belgium every year. Most of these patients are treated with surgical interventions and/or chemotherapy. Molecule-specific therapy or immunotherapy are some of the latest approaches that have been investigated recently for ovarian cancer treatment, but with no major breakthroughs in overcoming this challenging disease. Now, a new assay developed by Professor Abhishek D. Garg's team, in collaboration with Professor An Coosemans' group, may change this scenario. The so-called sFIS assay, looks at specific immune-biomarkers that are indicative of patient's survival chances and effectiveness of the ovarian cancer treatments. This way, a patient can be monitored in a targeted manner and receive an appropriate specific immunotherapy.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Oncology Overview: Regorafenib For Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The FDA initially approved regorafenib for chemorefractory metastatic colorectal cancer and unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2012. Regorafenib (Stivarga) is an oral multikinase inhibitor approved for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) refractory to fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, second line use in metastatic or unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib.1,2.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Ramnaraign on Current Treatment Guidelines for First-Line Metastatic RCC

Brian Ramnaraign, MD, discusses current first-line treatment guidelines for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Brian Ramnaraign, MD, assistant professor of medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Florida College of Medicine, discusses current first-line treatment guidelines for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, many first-line treatment...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
CANCER
Medscape News

Survival the Same for Younger and Older Patients With Metastatic CRC

Even though younger patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) tend to be fitter and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) are remarkably similar between the two groups, according to a large phase 3 randomized trial. "Colorectal cancer is on track to be...
CANCER
Nature.com

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma: genetic insights into a lung cancer entity with distinct clinical behavior and genomic features

Invasive mucinous adenocarcinoma (IMA) is defined by the WHO classification as a primary lung adenocarcinoma with tumor cells showing goblet cell- or columnar cell-morphology (Fig.Â 1) with abundant intracytoplasmic mucin1. Due to its distinctive clinical features, i.e., peripheral location and a high frequency of multifocal, multilobular, and bilateral occurrence it has been defined as a distinctive entity with dismal outcome for many years and formerly been referred to as mucinous bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. Previous studies provided evidence for molecular features distinct from non-mucinous adenocarcinomas, with frequent KRAS mutations resembling RAS alterations in gastrointestinal tumors and oncogenic fusions in KRAS wild-type IMAs, as well as distinct clinical characteristics such as predominant recurrences in the lungs and a more aggressive phenotype for NRG1-rearranged tumors2,3.
CANCER

