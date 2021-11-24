ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Multidisciplinary Care in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

By Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD
onclive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I'm hearing from you, Scott, is this is a standard of care. It's something that we should be doing in all patients with bladder cancer, especially those stage IV patients. Despite that, we still haven't seen uptake in 100% of the community. It's been a challenging...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Surgery Remains the Gold Standard in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Katherine Poruk, MD, surgical oncologist, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, discussed the pancreatic treatment paradigm with an emphasis on the role of surgery. Treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma is largely dependent on oncologic surgery, according to Katherine Poruk, MD. This is because the systemic therapy...
CANCER
Harvard Medical School

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines and Cancer

This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
HARVARD, MA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

New cancer treatment offers hope

Patients with lymphoma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen on targeted tumor cells. The cells are then multiplied in a laboratory and infused back into the patient. Those new cells then recognize and attack the cancer cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Bladder Cancer#Doctor Of Medicine
dallassun.com

Antihistamine drugs might improve health of cancer patients receiving immunotherapy

Texas [US], November 26 (ANI): Around a decade ago the first checkpoint inhibitor drugs were developed to treat cancer and studies have been going on to make them more effective. According to a new research, the over-the-counter second-generation antihistamines might be able to improve the outcomes for cancer patients treated with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapies for a number of different types of cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Ciombor on Anti-EGFR Therapy in Metastatic CRC

Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, discusses the use of anti-EGFR therapy for the frontline treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, assistant professor of medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, discusses the use of anti-EGFR therapy for the frontline treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Milind Javle, MD: For patients who do not have actionable mutations, the first-line chemotherapy is still based on the ABC-02 trial, which is gemcitabine and cisplatin. While this is the standard of care, it’s relatively suboptimal. The response rate is in the 20% to 30% range, progression-free survival of 6 to 8 months, and overall survival of 11 months. Therefore, although it is a standard, this is a standard that we hope we can change with therapy. There have been many promising trials, including one recently conducted in the United States with gemcitabine, cisplatin, and Abraxane [paclitaxel] that we hope will change this paradigm.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Bringing Patient-Focused Palliative Care to Kidney Cancer

Despite the importance of incorporating palliative care into strategies for metastatic kidney cancer, little data exists in the space, highlighting a need for further research. In addition to incorporating palliative care into metastatic kidney cancer strategies, it is important to maintain a patient-centric focus during the clinical decision making process,...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Oncology Overview: Regorafenib For Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The FDA initially approved regorafenib for chemorefractory metastatic colorectal cancer and unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2012. Regorafenib (Stivarga) is an oral multikinase inhibitor approved for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) refractory to fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, second line use in metastatic or unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib.1,2.
CANCER
onclive.com

Metastatic Cervical Cancer: Interpreting Data From KEYNOTE-826

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS: Dr Tewari, please comment on the stage IVB population, for which there is controversy. Is that overinterpretation, because in the IVB population bevacizumab didn’t work as well, or is that false discovery?. Krishnansu S. Tewari, MD:In this case, I’ll take the other side of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Therapy for metastatic cancer

Just over 7,000 people will die from metastatic melanoma this year. Over the past decade, doctors have used immunotherapy -- treatments that rev up the immune system -- to successfully treat melanoma patients. But immunotherapy doesn’t work for everyone. Now, researchers are testing a new combination of therapies they say may be key to wiping out metastatic cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Survival the Same for Younger and Older Patients With Metastatic CRC

Even though younger patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) tend to be fitter and receive more intensive treatment than older patients, overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) are remarkably similar between the two groups, according to a large phase 3 randomized trial. "Colorectal cancer is on track to be...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Kyriakopoulos Reviews the Treatment Approach for Patients With Metastatic Bladder Cancer

A 66-year-old woman was referred by urology after evaluation for gross hematuria. After a clinical work-up, the patient was diagnosed with metastatic bladder cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Christos Kyriakopoulos, MD,, as associate professor at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center in Madison, WI, discussed the case of a 66-year-old patient with metastatic bladder cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Ramnaraign on Current Treatment Guidelines for First-Line Metastatic RCC

Brian Ramnaraign, MD, discusses current first-line treatment guidelines for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Brian Ramnaraign, MD, assistant professor of medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Florida College of Medicine, discusses current first-line treatment guidelines for patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, many first-line treatment...
CANCER
WWL

A Mother's Hope: Access to cancer care

SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell mother in her late 40's, was hoping for a chance to try an experimental treatment to save her life, but she kept facing obstacles that now may have taken away her chances for survival. It's a battle that many others in her situation face. They...
SLIDELL, LA
MedicalXpress

Synthetic immunotherapy seeks out and destroys tumors in mice with aggressive cancers

Activating the immune system at the site of a tumor can recruit and stimulate immune cells to destroy tumor cells. One strategy involves injecting immune-stimulating molecules directly into the tumor, but this method can be challenging for cancers that are not easily accessible. Now, Stanford researchers have developed a new...
CANCER
wustl.edu

How distance from care affects cancer outcomes

In a seemingly counterintuitive finding, young adults diagnosed with central nervous system (CNS) tumors might have better survival rates the farther they live from care. “We think one of the potential causes for this is that patients with non-CNS cancers may live further away from care, which increases the likelihood that they are diagnosed when their tumors are advanced and more difficult to treat,” said Kimberly Johnson, associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
warrenrecord.com

Donate cancer care supplies

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Zeta Chapter presents cancer care packages assembled at a recent care package event to Maria Parham Cancer Center on Oct. 27 in honor and support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The care packages contained items such as lip balm, cozy socks, hard candies and other items to bring comfort to patients undergoing cancer treatments at the center. Pictured, from the left, are Kimberly Smith, director of the Oncology Department; Dana Parham, breast cancer navigator; Hope Breedlove, hospital social worker; Vicki Reid and Nikeena Boyd-Kearsey, Phi Zeta Chapter Breast Cancer Awareness co-chairwomen. Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., operating in more than 850 chapters, have given millions of voluntary hours to educate the public, provide scholarships, support organized charities and promote legislation for social and civic change.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy