Back at Build 2021, Microsoft partnered with Qualcomm to launch a new Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows 10 on ARM. Promised as an "affordable" option for developers, the aim of the product was to give app makers an easy way to test ARM-based programs on a Windows device, without actually spending well over $1,000 for a dedicated tablet or laptop with ARM-based silicon like the Surface Pro X. Well, this kit is now officially available, and anyone can buy it from the Microsoft Store for $219, if they so please (via XDA Developers.)

