ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Gabby Barrett joins growing list of headliners for CCMF 2022

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1lCP_0d5in4uU00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gabby Barrett will be joining the list of headliners for the 2022 Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

The entertainer was announced by CCMF as a “Powerhouse of an artist who won her first two AMA awards this week to go with the other seven awards under her belt.”

She will be joining country music stars Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Chase Rice. The festival is scheduled for June 9-12, and tickets can be purchased now from the CCMF website. You can visit the site here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Jon Pardi joins CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Jon Pardi, the singer of hits like “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” is the most recent performer to join the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest roster. The festival announced Friday that Pardi will perform during the event, which takes place from June 9 to June 12.  He’ll […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

2K+
Followers
356
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy