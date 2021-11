Azeem Rafiq’s testimony to MPs and witness statement about the racism he experienced at Yorkshire have sent shockwaves through the sport.Here the PA news agency summarises the day’s events and what could happen next.What is the background to this? Former Yorkshire player Rafiq gave interviews in the summer of 2020 alleging he was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during two spells at the club, the first between 2008 and 2014 and second between 2016 and 2018.Yorkshire launched an investigation almost immediately but were criticised for the length of time the report took to complete and their failure to publish...

SOCIETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO