Broncos vs. Chiefs flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 13

The Denver Broncos will get a second prime-time game this season, after all.

Denver’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 has been flexed to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” window, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled to be played on CBS in the early afternoon window.

To make room for the Chiefs and Broncos on “SNF,” the NFL flexed the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game to the mid-afternoon window. Seattle (3-7) vs. San Francisco (5-5) looked like an intriguing matchup in the offseason, but the Seahawks’ decline made the contest a poor choice for prime time.

Denver (5-5) hasn’t been overly impressive this year, but Kansas City (7-4) is back in control of the AFC West and the league will take every opportunity possible to put quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the national spotlight.

If the Broncos upset the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) in Week 12, their matchup with the Chiefs could have big implications in the division.

Denver was originally scheduled to play in just one nationally televised game this season. The Broncos lost to the Cleveland Browns 17-14 on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 7. Denver will hope for better results in Week 13.