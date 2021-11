The Intertubes have been aflame all weekend with news of a new zero emission, all-electric cargo vessel introduced by the leading firm Yara. The new container ship is also autonomous, which is also of interest considering that labor shortages have taken part of the blame for the global shipping and supply chain crisis. Even more interesting is Yara’s interest in the green ammonia field, but that hasn’t gotten nearly as much press — yet.

