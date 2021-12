As someone who’s been in the “baby world” for nearly two years now (if you count from the start of my pregnancy), I’m always amazed at just how much is out there. From clothing to gear to décor to feeding, there are not only endless categories but also countless subcategories for what feels like every single month of a child’s life—plus seasonality. In other words, I’ve seen a lot, and while I know I’ll probably never stop learning and discovering in this space, from what I have seen so far, I do already have some favorites.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO