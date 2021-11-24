No prison time for drunk-driving wreck that killed man, son

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man will not go to prison for a 2018 drunk-driving accident that killed an off-duty Wichita police officer and his young son.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a judge on Tuesday agreed to a plea agreement recommending three years of probation for James Dalrymple of Valley Center. The victims’ family gave their blessing to the sentence.

The accident happened April 27, 2018, killing 37-year-old Stacey Woodson and his 10-year-old son, Braeden, who were on a motorcycle.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t relive” the crash, Dalrymple said in court.

In addition to probation, Dalrymple must pay Woodson’s widow $3,375 in restitution, complete 200 hours of community service and attend addiction meetings and a victim’s panel.