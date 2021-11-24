Elite 45 captain Jacob Knuth became a South Dakota football sensation by sticking to small goals

Jacob Knuth tried to remain relaxed. It was the day of the 11AAA championship game , and the Harrisburg quarterback settled in front of the Oklahoma-Baylor game on his TV before the Tigers' clash with Brandon Valley a few hours later.

Knuth grew up a Sooners fan, and when they lost, it was hard to keep from thinking about what could go wrong later. “Oh God, this is not a good way to start a day,” Knuth reflected with a laugh. He had kept the score from last season’s 35-14 state championship loss to Brandon Valley on his iPhone lock screen the past year.

His Mom, Jenny, sensed the tension.

“You know, Jacob,” Jenny started, "if you guys don't win this — I'm sure you will — but if you don't: you've had a great season. You've had a great high school career. There's so much to be proud of here.”

She was right. The Tigers were 11-0 leading into the championship game, and they had just beaten the Lynx team they were about to face 43-14 a few weeks earlier. To that point, Knuth had garnered 2,321 passing yards, thrown for 25 touchdowns, rushed for 474 yards and added 12 touchdowns on the ground. He even caught a touchdown.

His pursuit of becoming the best quarterback possible landed him a scholarship to Minnesota , where he will join the team next fall. And his pursuit of the only true goal this year — a state championship — solidified him as one of the great quarterbacks to ever play in South Dakota and, now, Argus Leader’s Elite 45 captain.

But Knuth looked at Jenny “like I had three heads.”

“You know that's crazy,” Jenny remembered Knuth told her. “This game is everything to me.”

On the field after the 27-0 state championship win, Knuth looked around in amazement. He had just completed his one true goal for the year, and a lot of people are already anxiously waiting for what's next. Yet after the game, he hadn’t had time to think about that.

"Take some time to reflect on the season…” Knuth started, trailing off then quickly recalibrating. “Learn what I can get better at, watch some film and get ready for college."

'Rarely ever is there someone that slips through the cracks'

Before Harrisburg had its indoor fieldhouse facility, Tigers assistant coach Tyler Muth was in charge of gathering members of the freshmen team to compete on the Tigers’ scout offense. One of the freshmen he called up was a tall skinny kid named Jacob Knuth.

Knuth stood behind the center, called for the ball and … dropped it.

It was a cold day. Knuth couldn’t catch the snap.

“Too cold, Jacob?” Muth remembered he asked Knuth.

“Yeah,” Knuth replied.

“Okay,” Muth said. “We’ll get somebody else in there.”

It’s a peculiar story in Knuth’s orbit, mostly because, in it, he didn’t seem all that peculiar. Many focus on how he is “different”: His burning desire for a New England Patriots toy locker that he picked out of a catalog, his father, Mike, remembered. The physical gifts that were evident since he was in third grade playing flag football. The ability to recite six plays from memory in a video chat meeting with a Minnesota assistant coach.

But Knuth also knew where he stood in the recruiting world. Growing up, he didn’t see many South Dakota quarterbacks go off to Power-5 programs. "Different" doesn't automatically buy success. Brandon Valley interim head coach Matt Christensen, who has coached the Lynx in various roles since 2003, said a lot has changed in the landscape since he started. Training has even changed for the better to where coaching staffs now have multiple strength coaches.

“What I do find, now, is that rarely ever is there someone that slips through the cracks,” said Sioux Falls Storm coach and area quarterback guru Kurtiss Riggs, who coached Knuth at several camps in his Riggs Academy.

Private Sioux Falls quarterbacks coach Kelly Meeker, who’s worked with Knuth since the third grade, said his own players’ aspirations have changed: Now, everyone wants to play in college. The numbers show FBS players are still "few and far between."

Knuth had spent time on Minnesota’s campus in sixth grade and his father said Jacob really enjoyed “Being PJ Fleck,” a 2017 series about the then-new Gophers head coach and was mesmerized by Fleck’s energy. Minnesota fit the description of a lofty goal, yet one that, regionally, seemed more realistic.

“Some schools like Oklahoma and those bigger schools, I didn't see that happening for South Dakota kids,” Knuth said. “So (I targeted) some schools around here that are still pushing my limits but making the goals achievable.”

'I was who I thought I was'

If there’s one thing that Mike said Knuth always maintained, it was an inexplicable drive to always work on himself. Knuth would often send Meeker videos of him working on drills they do in their sessions in his basement at 10 p.m. when Meeker is already settled on the couch for the night. Knuth set small goals: first, become Harrisburg’s starter. They focused on just a single skill — once tweaking how he held the football by just an inch to improve his spiral — then moved onto the next one.

He had gone to camps around the country, and he always played well relative to his opponents. Though splitting time as Harrisburg’s starter as a sophomore came with anxiety, it “made him want to work that much harder.”

“I knew that I was gonna have to do some proving of myself,” Knuth said. “Not necessarily to other people, but to myself that I was who I thought I was.”

It “all came together,” Meeker said, in Knuth’s junior year. He started for Harrisburg, and though Jenny said Jacob maintained a game-by-game barometer for his own success, the good kept on occurring. He threw for 2,395 yards and 28 touchdowns. The unbelievable plays, throws under heavy pressure with seemingly little time to react that kept on happening were a result of those same throws being made hundreds of times in practice sessions.

Knuth thought by running a sub-4.75 second 40-yard dash (and earning a label as a dual threat), that whether he's from South Dakota or not, schools couldn’t ignore him.

He began working with Seth Boomsma from “Boom Athletics” in June 2020, where they worked on honing his 10-yard split with a more patient approach and heightened focus on the movement of his legs off the line rather than immediately looking toward the finish line.

At “‘The SHOW’ by NextGen” in Florida, he ran the 12th-fastest of any participant at the camp (4.69 seconds). Stars were added to his recruiting profile. Minnesota arranged a meeting.

'People are rooting for you'

Jenny and Mike were off to the side as Knuth navigated the crowd after a game this season. Jenny remembered a little boy with blonde hair was led over by his father, who asked Knuth if he could take a picture with the boy. The boy was Knuth’s “number one fan.”

“Sure, buddy,” Knuth said, posing for the photo.

That type of attention became typical for Knuth, who underwent the formative parts of his recruiting process during a pandemic and emerged from the dark period a newly-anointed superstar. It was weird at first, he said, but it was also pretty cool.

Jenny would sometimes overhear people she’d never met talking about “the Harrisburg quarterback.” Suddenly, Knuth was a sensation that pulsed a population that extended to the outer corners of the state he had built his career in.

Knuth still isn’t too moved by the big picture. He was just a South Dakota quarterback who had to get it done. Tigers linebacker Ayden Viox said he still battled in practice, at one point arguing all day with teammate Cade Larson about whether or not he scored in a practice or (if Larson could hit him) Larson would have tackled him en route to a perfect season.

Yet it still surrounds him. For his own teammate, star running back Gavin Ross, Knuth is “a reference to where the true possibilities are and what is actually achievable.” For White, he helped formulate the model individual that White will preach for his players to become for the rest of his career.

“It's unbelievable what that lasting impact will be,” White said. “How he approached things, how he did interviews, it was never about him. Kids are going to (want to) be that way.”

Recently, Jenny tried to make her son aware of it.

“You've got some fans now, Jacob,” she said to him. “People are rooting for you.”

Knuth has become more conscious of it, but then, he just chuckled.

“It’s a special feeling to know that I've got people behind me and supporting me,” Knuth reflected later. “But it also keeps me motivated to make them proud, and not let them down.”

