Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

By Kelsey Rogers, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

