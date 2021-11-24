ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fatal crash shuts down intersection of Galley Road and N Murray Boulevard; alcohol suspected

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 8 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and an investigation is underway following a car crash at the intersection of Galley Road and N Murray Boulevard.

Around 8:53 p.m. Tuesday night, emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Galley Road and N Murray Boulevard for a traffic crash.

Once they arrived, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers learned a white Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound on Galley Road nearing the intersection of N Murray Boulevard when it impacted a white Subaru Forester, which launched forward and rolled over.

One of the drivers died at the scene.

CSPD’s Major Crash Team has assumed the investigation. The driver will be identified pending family notifications.

According to police, alcohol is considered a factor in this crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours; it reopened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

