ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Challenge’: Emy Urges CT To Put His Differences With Kyle Aside — ‘We Have To Trust Him’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

CT isn’t quite ready to accept Kyle as a member of his team after the latter’s last elimination win on ‘The Challenge.’

Kyle Christie won last week’s elimination on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, and he placed himself right back on CT Tamburello’s team, the Sapphire Cell, afterward. Considering CT isn’t exactly Kyle’s biggest fan, he wasn’t too thrilled with the decision. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the show’s Nov. 24 episode, fellow Sapphire Cell teammate, Emy Alupei, tries to calm CT down the day after Kyle’s infiltration.

“Why would he come here?” CT rants. “It’s two things — he’s either coming here for safety, or he’s coming to sabotage. Either way, I don’t like it. It smells bad.” In a confessional, CT adds, “Kyle’s back on Sapphire. I don’t know how I feel about it. Me and Kyle, we have issues, to say the least. So it’s going to be tough for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4hYJ_0d5ikyzc00
CT chats with Emy on ‘The Challenge.’ (MTV)

Emy tells CT that they have to “accept” their new teammate, but CT insists he doesn’t want to. “F*** him,” CT says. “I’m holding strong. He does sneaky stuff and then he laughs it off like, ‘oh, it’s no big deal, you can’t hate me forever.'” CT has dealt with Kyle going behind his back in the past, and he isn’t willing to deal with that again — especially with the group being so close to the final challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsQix_0d5ikyzc00
Kyle Christie on ‘The Challenge.’ (MTV)

Needless to say, Emy is frustrated by the divide on her team. “If CT and Kyle keep arguing, the Sapphire team is going to hell,” she admits. “We don’t want this. We want Sapphire team to win and have immunity and be safe. It’s going to be a girls’ elimination and I’m the only female in my cell. I don’t want to do another elimination, dude.” In a last ditch attempt to calm CT down, she adds, “We have to trust him. He’s now on our team. We cannot change anything.”

The Sapphire Cell is up against the Ruby Cell and the Emerald Cell, with 12 people in total left in the competition. The battle for a share of $1 million will continue with the show’s Nov. 24 episode. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: [SPOILER] Is Left In Tears After Being Eliminated By Michelle

Michelle Young sent one guy home during a one-on-one date after realizing she wasn’t ready to meet his family on the Nov. 23 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. Clayton Echard finally got his one-on-one date with Michelle Young on the Nov. 23 episode of The Bachelorette, but it didn’t end the way he hoped. With hometown dates one week away, Michelle went into the date wanting more “one-on-one attention with Clayton to see if [she was] able to get where [she needed] to get in order to meet his family.” Meanwhile, Clayton began developing “stronger feelings” for Michelle on the date, and said that what he learned about her was “icing on the cake” to what he was already feeling. He even left the first portion of the date feeling like Michelle could be “the one.”
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Christie
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lies Allies#Sapphire
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Looks Sad In 1st Public Photos Since Heartbreaking Shawn Mendes Split

Following her split from Shawn Mendes, singer Camila Cabello stepped out to do some shopping in Los Angeles. Camila Cabello stepped out for a shopping trip in Los Angeles following her breakup from Shawn Mendes. The 24-year-old singer spent some time on Melrose on Monday, Nov. 22 and looked a bit downcast. She wore a vibrant red dress and black sandals for the outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ News: Will Julie Berman Be Back As Lulu Spencer?

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares Emotional Photo and Message on Thanksgiving

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg to help remind us what Thanksgiving is all about — being thankful. If you ever needed any extra motivation to be thankful, just head on over to Donnie Wahlberg’s social media accounts. He always seems to have just the right message about life that can change the outlook of your whole day. Whether he is posting about his adorable family, or just some wholesome Blue Bloods or New Kids on the Block content, there is a little something for everyone to appreciate.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Gigi Hadid Steps Out for 1st Time Since Zayn Malik Split, Debuts New Hairstyle Following Family Drama

Switching things up! Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City for the first time since news broke that she and Zayn Malik split after dating on and off since 2015. The 26-year-old star was spotted in the Big Apple with sister Bella Hadid on Monday, November 22. Gigi wore a red Versace jumpsuit with a black turtleneck peeking out, according to photos published by Page Six on Wednesday, November 24.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy