ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Joaquin Phoenix Gives a Career-Best Performance in C’mon C’mon

By Angelica Jade Bastién, @angelicabastien
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When you think of the future, what do you imagine it’ll be?” Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) asks kids of various backgrounds, races, genders, and geographic origins as part of a murkily defined NPR-esque podcast package he’s spearheading. The project is the backbone of writer-director Mike Mills’s latest tenderhearted film, C’mon C’mon, detailing...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Crafting the Sights and Sounds of ‘C’mon C’mon’

Monochrome is in vogue this awards season as major contenders including “Belfast,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “Passing” have all opted for lush black-and-white cinematography. Mike Mills called on “The Favourite” DP Robbie Ryan to shoot his latest project, “C’mon C’mon,” with similar rich imagery. “I freaking love black-and-white movies,” Mills says. “It’s not a binary choice. It’s part of the history of cinema.” The movie, which A24 releases Nov. 19, centers on Joaquin Phoenix’s character, Johnny, a grizzled documentary filmmaker who has never had children, and his precocious, inquisitive 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), who embark on a road trip...
MOVIES
Mercury News

Mike Mills knows you’re afraid ‘C’mon C’mon’ will be schmaltzy

Mike Mills can’t stop crying. And you won’t either when watching the director and Berkeley native’s latest release, “C’mon C’mon,” opening Nov. 24 in theaters. Mills’ fourth full-length feature is poised to break hearts with its gentle, personal story about a sweet but clueless uncle (Joaquin Phoenix) bonding with his precious Los Angeles nephew (Woody Norman). It makes an ideal cinematic centerpiece for Thanksgiving.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Listening as an Action: Mike Mills on C'mon C'mon

Among the varied roles in his acting career—which includes both Joker and Jesus Christ, one year apart—Joaquin Phoenix gives some of his most meaningful work in "C'mon C'mon" sitting quietly, holding a microphone, listening. Sometimes he asks questions of his subjects, who are non-scripted children from different cities with a lot on their minds about their emotions, how they see the world, and what hope they have for it. These moments are made possible by writer/director Mike Mills, who has always presented central white male figures with a certain curiosity and sensitivity in acclaimed films like “20th Century Women” and “Beginners.” Having such a full-bodied Oscar winner play a radio journalist might be one of Mills’ most on-brand flourishes yet.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Sound and Color: A24's 'C'Mon C'Mon' Staring Joaquin Phoenix Shows Us Communication is the Only Reality

There are very few things we are born knowing. When we are born we can't walk, speak, or care for ourselves. These are all things that we have to learn. As we grow through life, traveling farther and farther away from this unknowing, we forget that it ever existed. We forget there was a time we couldn't think critically or get ourselves where we needed to go: when we were fully subject to the whims of the adults in our lives. We forget that when you are an unknowing, clean, blank canvas of a person, every splash, suggestion, and thought of paint makes an impact. The mind of a child is that kind of clean canvas. Children use their senses to navigate what is to them a new world. Every word out of an adult's mouth has the power to shape the rest of a child's life for when there is nothing to contextualize a comment, it stands alone a colossus within the confines of their limited experiences. It's terrifyingly beautiful and shockingly powerful.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Miami Herald

Review: In ‘C’mon C’mon,’ a plea to listen to the children

It’ll be a sad day for movies the moment Mike Mills stops finding family members to be inspired by. We got “Beginners” because of his father and “20th Century Women” because of his mother. And now, because of his child, we have “C’mon C’mon.”. Though perhaps not as wholly transcendent...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'C'mon C'mon': Family Ties

Kids say the darnedest things. You'll be talking to one and suddenly they'll come up with something like, "Why are you alone?" or, "Why aren't you married?" And you'll have to stop and think about it while they tee up another rude inquiry. Who are these little suckers?. Director Mike...
RELATIONSHIPS
thefilmstage.com

Mike Mills on Taking Detours, Geometric Filmmaking, and the Tenderness of C’mon C’mon

Director Mike Mills never shies from talking about his feelings. His films teem with care, compassion, and affection. His characters exude love, or at least wish they were exuding love. His latest is C’mon C’mon, a light comedy-drama starring Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman as an uncle and nephew, respectively. Like most stories he writes, the film consists of people spending time together, talking about their emotions—or, more aptly, trying to talk about their emotions. Because sometimes these conversations are hard, especially when you’re having them with someone 30 years younger (or older) than you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

C'mon C'mon Review: An Aggravating Art-House Experiment Without An Ounce Of Honesty

Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon exists in a world that might have made sense in a screenplay but doesn’t translate to the screen. At its heart, it’s meant to be -- I believe -- an intimate and emotional journey between an uncle (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and the nephew he rarely sees. Only, their reasons for reuniting are suspect, and the methods by which Mills progresses his admittedly thin story aren’t credible. If and when the movie connects, it’s because Phoenix, an excellent actor, overcomes the narrative ledge onto which Mills has led him, momentarily keeping the film from tumbling down to the pavement and going, “Splat!”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C Mon C Mon#Npr
Daily Californian

Director Mike Mills talks storytelling, ‘C’mon C’mon’ inspiration

When Mike Mills answers a question, he lets his mouth fall open a bit, looks right at you and starts a breathy, insightful spiel. It suits the filmmaker, who recalls inspiration and feeling with reverence, and if he were a bit more twee, he — and his autofictional movies — might wax simpering.
MOVIES
Thrillist

How New Orleans Enchanted 'C'mon C'mon' Director Mike Mills

Beginners and 20th Century Women director Mike Mills' latest,C'mon C'mon, is something of a travelogue. The black-and-white film charts Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), an Ira Glass-type radio host, who starts to care for the son of his estranged sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), while she is taking care of the kid's troubled father. Johnny's nephew, Jesse (the wonderful Woody Norman), is a savvy and charmingly weird child who likes to pretend he's an orphan and ask his real-life mother about her fake dead children.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wearemoviegeeks.com

Joaquin Phoenix in C’MON C’MON Opens This Friday at The Hi-Pointe Theatre in St. Louis

Read Jim Batts’ review of C’MON C’MON HERE. The Hi-Pointe Theater (1005 McCausland Ave in St. Louis), the best place in St. Louis to see movies! The Hi-Pointe has the best popcorn, the biggest screen, and a great beer selection! No reservations required at The Hi-Pointe. Just show up! Joaquin Phoenix in C’MON C’MON opens this Friday November 26th at The Hi-Pointe. There will be an advance screening November 25th at 7pm. The Hi-Pointe’s site can be found HERE.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Joaquin Phoenix in 'C'mon C'mon' is light-years away from 'The Joker': unforced, natural, yet still great

"There are no right or wrong answers." So says Johnny, a patient, constantly curious radio journalist portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix in a gratifyingly mellow, unmannered turn in "C'mon C'mon." As the film opens, Johnny is in Detroit interviewing young people for a "This American Life"-adjacent project about children's' feelings about...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

C'mon C'mon

It is inevitable when asking questions of others, you find yourself reflecting on what your own answers might be. Maybe not all reporters or journalists feel this way, but sometimes, when I’m interviewing someone, I have to stop myself from giving an answer while asking a question to avoid accidentally leading the person I’m talking with to follow my own thoughts. In Mike Mills’ effortlessly charming “C’mon C’mon,” Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) is an audio producer asking countless kids their thoughts about the future and their communities. Some are fearful, some are hopeful, some want the world to get along, others just want the world to see them as they are. It’s to put viewers in a reflective mood, even Johnny doesn’t spend the rest of the movie ruminating about the future. Like most grown-ups, he’s just trying to make it through the day: juggling multiple tasks, stopping crises before they get worse, or just trying to help another person in need. Stopping to ask questions for his job is likely one of the few times he gets to think about his own answers. That is, until he lives with an inquisitive child with his own set of questions.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'C'mon C'mon' finds Joaquin Phoenix pivoting from 'Joker' to his sweet side

Joaquin Phoenix does not slaughter anyone or go on any riot-inciting rants in "C'mon C'mon." In a major switcheroo from his Oscar-winning previous film "Joker," he leans into the sweetly befuddled side that characterized his early work in movies such as "To Die For." Phoenix plays an Ira Glass-like radio...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Joaquin Phoenix Talks Mike Mills’ Lovely ‘C’mon C’mon,’ ‘Joker’ & The Gentle Art Of Interviewing [Interview]

Joaquin Phoenix can certainly be mercurial, cagey, and unpredictable in real life, depending on his mood and the kinds of questions you throw at him, but he’s also as affable and playful. His director Mike Mills (“Beginners,” “20th Century Women”) the filmmaker behind the new lovely drama, “C’mon C’mon” has even described him as a “sweetheart,” and that’s pretty apt for the character he plays in Mills’ movie, a radio journalist, who is unexpectedly thrown together with his young nephew, Jesse (tremendous newcomer Woody Norman, read our interview here) when his sister (Gaby Hoffmann) has to attend to her husband (Scott McNairy) with mental health issues. Rather than put his life on hold, Johnny, the NPR-like journo that Phoenix plays, takes his nephew along for the ride for his most recent assignment: crisscrossing across parts of the United States interviewing young school children about their hopes and dreams and thoughts on the future.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

That chemistry Joaquin Phoenix and Woody Norman have in 'C'mon C'mon' is completely authentic

Joaquin Phoenix was deeply skeptical director Mike Mills would ever find a child actor talented enough to anchor his film "C'mon C'mon." The tender-hearted story of a radio journalist named Johnny who forges an unexpected emotional bond with his precocious nephew, Jesse, during a cross-country trip, "C'mon C'mon" called for a level of emotional intelligence, subtlety and authenticity that, as a former child actor himself, Phoenix knew was difficult to find in a young kid. In the wrong hands, the intimate, black-and-white film — which is now playing in limited theatrical release, with a gradual theatrical rollout planned on a tide of enthusiastic reviews — was the type of project that could all too easily tip into cliche.
MOVIES
Nashville Scene

C’mon C’mon Is a Comfy Cable-Knit Sweater of a Movie

The rapturous news is that we have Joaquin Phoenix back. After his Oscar-winning and utterly disheartening performance in Joker, I’m not going to lie — I feared we’d lost him forever to a future of edgelord iconography. If you look at his collective work (and I’m specifically including To Die For, The Master, The Immigrant, Her, Inherent Vice and You Were Never Really Here), it’s not an exaggeration to say he’s one of the most consistently interesting actors in the business today. And that’s why the brick wall of Joker was such a giant flashing neon warning sign. So if nothing else, C’mon C’mon is a soothing soak of nervy kindness.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: C’MON C’MON (2021): Joaquin Phoenix Is Phenomenal In A Sentimental, Beautifully Made Film

C’mon C’mon (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Scoot McNairy, Molly Webster, Jaboukie Young-White, Deborah Strang, Jenny Eliscu, Mary Passeri, Brandon Rush, Artrial Clark and Keisuke Hoashi. Director Mike Mills has crafted a wonderfully shot new black and white...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy