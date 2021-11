Milind Javle, MD: Because this cancer is relatively infrequent, unfortunately there’s no routine screening for it. However, there should be a high index of suspicion when patients have asymptomatic elevation of liver function tests that seem to persist, unexpected loss of weight, and discomfort in the upper abdomen that cannot be explained. These are some of the common symptoms that persist occasionally for months or even years before patients are diagnosed. The challenges that occur in practice are that most patients are diagnosed at an advanced and an unresectable stage and surgery is not possible, and in fact cure is not possible.

