TV Series

Hawkeye Series-Premiere Recap: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year?

By Keith Phipps
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Christmastime in New York, and all is not well for Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the bow-toting Avenger who’d really just like a break from the superheroism of his past and spend some time with his kids. That’s why, when we first meet him in Hawkeye, the latest MCU extension to...

www.vulture.com

epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
TV SHOWS
Person
Jeremy Renner
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Vera Farmiga
Inverse

Hawkeye release date, start time, trailer, and Disney+ schedule for the Marvel series

Marvel’s fifth Disney+ series of the year is almost here, and it promises to differ significantly from its predecessor. For starters, Hawkeye will be the studio’s only Disney+ show to date that focuses on one of the original heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaming up with MCU newbie Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the six-episode series. Hawkeye will also, notably, be Marvel’s first holiday-themed Disney+ title, with the series taking place in New York City during the Christmas season.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Hawkeye Closes Out an Exhausting Year in Marvel TV

Hawkeye, the latest Marvel TV show to arrive on Disney+, opens with a moment that played out 20 Marvel movies ago. In this iteration, a flashback to The Avengers’ Battle of New York is seen through the eyes of a young Kate Bishop, a character introduced to television audiences for the first time in this limited series that starts streaming Wednesday. As chaos dominates the streets and skies of the city, Kate, watching in horror from her parents’ destroyed penthouse, spots Hawkeye, a.k.a. Clint Barton, engaging in battle against Loki’s Chitauri forces and firing an arrow while in free fall. It’s a defining moment for the young woman, who, years later, as a 20-something played by Hailee Steinfeld, will become a skilled archer, fighter, and potential successor to Hawkeye, in part because of what she witnessed on that violent day.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Hawkeye Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Hawkeye’ takes off with a special two-part premiere event that packs plenty of punch. It introduces the audience to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a young girl inspired by Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). Meanwhile, Clint is spending quality time with his children and living a quiet everyday life until his path crosses with Kate.
TV SERIES
#Avengers#Mad Men#Chitauri
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HAWKEYE Review: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Are Phenomenal In The Most Fun Marvel Adventure Of The Year

This holiday season, gear up for the final small-screen MCU adventure of the year as we reunite with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), the sixth and undoubtedly most underrated member of the original Avengers. Hawkeye, a six-episode Disney+ miniseries that sees the beloved archer land himself in an interesting new predicament (that he may inadvertently be responsible for), finds the Archer crossing paths with his soon-to-be new protégée Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Listen to the Full Song from Hawkeye’s Steve Rogers Musical

Hawkeye is set in the main MCU universe and not one of the many alternate timelines of Marvel’s What If…? However, it does posit one what-if scenario for our own universe: what if Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark wasn’t the most infamous flop in Broadway history? Although, in the MCU, Rogers: The Musical is really more like their Hamilton, isn’t it? All that stuff really happened. Or more like Come From Away, because it’s more recent history? Anyway, if you can’t get enough Marvel Musical Mayhem, Disney’s got you covered. They’ve released a full song from the show-within-a-show Rogers: The Musical. We only get a snippet before Clint turns off his hearing aid in episode one of the new Disney+ show. The song was written by Hairspray collaborators Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and features RENT OG Adam Pascal. It sounds like an Act 1 Finale if I’ve ever heard one. And if that isn’t enough Broadway superhero time for you, you can always revisit that time the Green Goblin broke into David Letterman’s studio.
MOVIES
Moore News

Marvel Wishes You a Happy Holidays in the ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1, Episode 1.]. If you’re looking for a little Christmas cheer, Marvel’s got plenty in Hawkeye’s first episode. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree? Check. Dramatic sequences set to “Carol of the Bells?” Check. Powdery snow dusting the New York streets? Check.
TV & VIDEOS
goombastomp.com

Hawkeye Shoots Off With a Sharp And Steady Premiere

Hawkeye Episode 1 “Never Meet Your Heroes” & Episode 2 “Hide and Seek” Review. Marvel Studios has been taking its time to slowly aim one arrow a season at its ideal archery target Disney+. With the opportunity to expand upon its cinematic universe’s heroes and villains through concentrated weekly timeslots, many of Hollywood’s underdogs have been able to thrive around the company’s new streaming home. The comicbook empire has made a successful jump ushering some of its beloved lesser-known icons to the small screen, and now it’s finally time for an original Avenger to shine. Hawkeye is thankfully off to a sharp and steady premiere as Jeremy Renner’s superhero iteration of the retired Shield agent finally gets to take his long-deserved spotlight — or so audiences thought.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Hawkeye Recap: Don’t Call Me, Maybe

The first episode of Hawkeye got pretty bogged down in setting up the story the show was going to tell without quite establishing what kind of show it would be. But the nice thing about front-loading exposition is that once it’s out of the way, it’s out of the way, and a series can get down to business, as Hawkeye does with its second episode. The playful patter between Clint and Kate? Some further hints at the central mystery of who killed Armand Duquesne III? A little bit of action and a cliffhanger to make it hard to wait for the next episode? This second installment has all that, plus Clint Barton, a galaxy-caliber superhero, engaging in a not-so-incredible simulation of medieval melee in Central Park.
TV SERIES
Vulture

One Hawkeye, Two Hawkeyes? Here’s What You Need to Know.

He may not be big enough to get his own Broadway musical, but the surliest Avenger is landing his own Disney+ series this week with the premiere of Hawkeye. Following in the big footsteps of characters like Scarlet Witch, the Winter Soldier, and Loki, the cynical marksman launches Hawkeye on November 24 with two episodes, with one to follow weekly until December 22.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Hawkeye Series Premiere Presents Kate Bishop, a Murder Mystery, and a Timeline Question

After a year of grieving witches, perilous geopolitics, and the Multiverse changing to its utter core, it is fitting that Marvel Studios’ TV efforts would close out the year with something smaller scale. For Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), however, those seemingly smaller stakes still lead to plenty of trouble — this is Hawkeye, after all.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the Premiere of Hawkeye

The first two episodes of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and Marvel fans are loving the new series. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the show's release, including some MCU stars. Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The debut of Hawkeye was no exception as Ruffalo shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of him and the show's star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).
MOVIES
MOVIES

