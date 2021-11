Milind Javle, MD: The past year-and-a-half has been truly remarkable for cholangiocarcinoma for the patients and for the providers. We have now 3 drugs that are approved. In the FGFR field, we have infigratinib, like I described, as well pemigatinib. For those with IDH1 mutation R132, ivosidenib is an approved drug in that situation. Clearly patients have options with targeted therapy, which I feel are much more tolerable and superior to systemic chemotherapy, and these options didn’t exist just over a year ago. It’s an exciting time for us.

