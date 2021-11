At the end of the day, there is so much to be thankful this holiday season. So let us share some sweet photos of a few of the most precious blessings around. Hurley Medical Center photographer extraordinaire, Doug Pike, has captured the sweetest images of the tiny blessings in the NICU at Hurley again this year. Volunteers take time to handmake adorable seasonal outfits for the hospital's tiniest patients, and Pike lovingly captures the moments for the families.

