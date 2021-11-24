ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen holds in-person meeting with Bank of England Governor

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbMmL_0d5ikOeo00

The Queen has carried out her second in-person engagement this week, meeting Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

The 95-year-old monarch held an audience with the head of the financial institution the day after she knighted her top royal physician, Professor Sir Huw Thomas, during a personal investiture.

The Queen was pictured with Mr Bailey, one of a number of national figures the head of state meets during the course of the year, at Windsor Castle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vx7L_0d5ikOeo00
The Queen’s engagement with Andrew Bailey is the second in-person event she has held this week. Steve Parsons/PA (PA Wire)

Concern for the health of the Queen has been heightened in recent weeks after she pulled out of a number of major engagements, spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

It is likely to have been Prof Sir Huw who advised the head of state to take things easy after she underwent preliminary tests in King Edward VII’s Hospital on October 20.

The Queen has been carrying out light duties since then, but also sprained her back, leading to her missing the Remembrance Sunday service.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Queen holds two virtual audiences at Windsor

The Queen has carried out two virtual audiences – the latest in a run of light official duties this week. The smiling head of state, who has been resting after undergoing preliminary tests in hospital more than a month ago, welcomed the High Commissioner for Nigeria, Sarafa Tunji Isola, and then the Ambassador of Malaysia, Zakri Jaafar, via video-link on Thursday.
U.K.
newschain

Queen holds in person audience with military chief after missing Cenotaph event

The Queen has carried out her first official engagements since she missed the Remembrance Sunday service as she met the head of the military in a face-to-face audience. The 95-year-old monarch welcomed General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, as he prepares to step down from his role as the armed forces chief at the end of the month.
POLITICS
Hello Magazine

The Queen knights royal physician in second in-person appearance

The Queen has knighted her royal physician Professor Sir Huw Thomas as she made another in-person appearance following her recent spell of ill health. The details of the ceremony were confirmed when they appeared in the Court Circular, where all royal engagements are listed. Professor Sir Huw Thomas serves as the Physician to the Queen as well as being the Head of the Medical Household. Sir Huw, who was appointed a Knight Commander in the 2021 New Year's Honours, was accompanied during the ceremony by his wife, Lady Thomas.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Vii
The Independent

Inflation’s climbing, but can the Bank of England fix it?

Inflation is soaring in the UK and politicians are looking to the central bank for a solution. When Rishi Sunak took to his feet to deliver his Budget last month, he was quick to note that he had written the Bank of England a reminder letter. That’s standard practice when inflation rises above the central bank’s mandate of 2 per cent. But in his speech, Sunak’s emphasis was clear – he had reaffirmed “their remit to achieve low and stable inflation”. He did so with good reason. Although the government has often been selective in its choice of numbers in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of England heading for next decision on rates

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England faces another decision next month on whether to become the first of the world's major central banks to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic struck the global economy. The BoE shocked financial markets on Nov. 4 when its policymakers voted...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of England should be vigilant on labour costs - Haskel

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs to be vigilant about rising labour costs as a tight job market means wages might rise faster than productivity and put upward pressure on inflation, BoE policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Tuesday. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey says interest rates are...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#King Edward Vii#Uk
ambcrypto.com

Bank of England Governor raises concerns about El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption

Two months after El Salvador scripted history to become the first country to officiate Bitcoin as legal tender, proponents of the financial industry still don’t seem completely sold on the idea. Andrew Bailey, who is the Governor of the Bank of England, recently raised concerns about the same while speaking at a conference, according to Bloomberg.
CURRENCIES
tatler.com

The Queen gets back to business with in-person engagement

Following her absence from the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph over the weekend, which she was forced to miss due to ‘having sprained her back’, the Queen has resumed in-person duties once again. Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty, ‘having sprained her back’, decided ‘with great regret’ that she...
U.K.
goodhousekeeping.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Bank of England's interest rates intrigue

The Bank of England might finally, really be the first major central bank to raise interest rates from the pandemic era's rock bottom levels. Flashback: The BoE was widely expected to pull the trigger at its November meeting. It didn’t. Why it matters: The world will be watching. If rate...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
KEYT

Queen carries out in-person audience at Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has met with the British military’s chief of staff at Windsor Castle, the first time she was seen carrying out a face-to-face engagement since she missed the national Remembrance Sunday service due to a sprained back. The 95-year-old monarch looked well as she chatted with Gen. Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. She stood to welcome Carter, who is preparing to step down from his role as the armed forces chief at the end of November. Concerns about Elizabeth’s health surfaced when she spent a night in a London hospital after being admitted for medical tests last month and subsequently canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Scotland.
U.K.
CoinTelegraph

Bank of England sees CBDCs as a revolution for the future of money

In an event streamed live on Wednesday, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and deputy governor for financial stability Sir Jon Cunliffe answered questions from lawmakers from the Economic Affairs Committee. When asked about the growth of innovation surrounding digital currencies in the country, Sir Cunliffe gave the following comment:
MARKETS
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

The Queen's grand London home she rarely lives in – inside

Although Buckingham Palace used to serve as the Queen's main royal residence, the monarch has only visited the property on rare occasions over the past year. She swapped the London mansion for her home Windsor Castle, where she was living with Prince Philip before he sadly passed away in April 2021.
U.K.
The Independent

Crypto assets could soon pose risk to wider financial system, Bank of England governor warns

Crypto assets such as bitcoin could soon pose a risk to the wider financial system, a deputy governor of the Bank of England, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has warned, advising that regulators needed to have the right regulation in place.“The point at which [crypto assets] pose a risk is getting closer,” he told the BBC. “I think regulators and legislators need to think hard about that.”Cryptocurrency markets have swelled to almost $3 trillion (£2.2 trillion), according to the Coin Market Cap website, which tracks the value of digital coins.Regulators have been slow to react to crypto’s rapid rise but are beginning...
MARKETS
moneyweek.com

Why the Bank of England must act now on inflation

Interest rates are going to rise before Christmas – or at least they certainly should. This week’s inflation numbers are just too high for the Bank of England to think it can continue to sit on its hands. In October, the consumer price index in the UK rose by 4.2% on the year, the fastest 12-month rise in a decade, and well over double the Bank’s target of 2%. There are apologists aplenty for the number; many note that if you take out food and energy prices the number falls to not much more than 3%, for example – and it is true that a good 50% of the rise is due to sharply rising energy prices (up 22.3%).
BUSINESS
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy