Improved Screening Measures for Cholangiocarcinoma

By Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There is no standard or recommended screening strategy for cholangiocarcinoma. These patients are diagnosed based on their symptoms, even in the population with high risk for development of cholangiocarcinoma, such as primary biliary cirrhosis. Given the challenges and difficulties in identifying the cancer, it’s not generally recommended...

targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Belzutifan for VHL-Associated Renal Cell Carcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Eric Jonasch, MD, discussed the impact belzutifan has had on the VHL-assocaited renal cell carcinoma space, along with unmet clinical needs the agent is addressing. In August of 2021, the FDA approved Belzutifan (Welireg), a hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor, for adult patients with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Therapy With Novel Agents in Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Afsaneh Barzi, MD, PhD: There are good chemotherapy combinations in this patient population. We talked about FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] based on the ABC-06 trial, and we talked about 5-FU [fluorouracil] and Onivyde [liposomal irinotecan] based on the NIFTY trial. There are targeted therapies for patients we are identifying, and in those who are MSI [microsatellite instability]-high, pembrolizumab remains a recommended second-line therapy in this patient population. Outside of that, although there are some smaller studies and a recommendation by NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] to consider immunotherapy in subsequent lines of therapy, I would say I don’t have any high-quality data to strongly recommend immunotherapy. I think we have very good chemotherapy options that have shown efficacy in trials and very good targeted therapy options, if you’re thinking about immunotherapy, we should really see trials that are evaluating immunotherapy in second and subsequent lines of therapy. Additionally, if immunotherapy makes its way to the frontline setting, and if patients are all potentially exposed to immunotherapy in the frontline setting, the role of this treatment in subsequent lines of therapy is going to go away. Immunotherapy in the second and subsequent lines of therapy for cholangiocarcinoma is not high on my list for most patients.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Nab-Sirolimus for Advanced Malignant PEComa

FDA approval has been granted to nab-sirolimus for intravenous use as treatment of patients with advanced malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors. The FDA has approved nab-sirolimus (Fyarro), a nanoparticle albumin-bound mTOR inhibitor, sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for intravenous use as treatment of patients with advanced malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumors (PEComa), according to a press release by Aadi Bioscience, Inc.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Venetoclax With EPOCH-R Appears Safe in Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma

Venetoclax in combination with EPOCH-R is safe and shows preliminary efficacy in patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma. Venetoclax with dose-adjusted etoposide, prednisone, vincristine, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and rituximab (Rituxan; EPOCH-R) showed an acceptable safety profile and preliminary activity in patients with aggressive B-cell lymphoma, according to a results of a phase 1 study published in the Lancet Hematology.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Novel I/O Agent for Advanced Melanoma

BNT111, an immunotherapy agent under investigation in a phase 2 study, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA. The FDA has granted fast track designation to the investigational immunotherapy agent, BNT111 (FixVac), for the treatment of patients with advanced melanoma, according to a press release issued by BioTech SE.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

EGFR Exon 20-Positive NSCLC Prognosis and Challenges

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, discusses the prognosis of patients with EGFR- exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists, discusses the prognosis of patients with EGFR- exon 20 mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to Spira, the prognosis...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Milademetan Treatment Begins for MDM2-Mutated Solid Tumors in Phase 2 Basket Trial

Milademetan, an MDM2-inhibitor, has already shown preliminary antitumor efficacy in solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed in the phase 2 basket trial of milademetan for MDM2-amplified advanced solid tumors, according to a press release by Rain Therapeutics.1. Milademetan is an oral mouse MDM2 inhibitor that is meant for...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Arfolitixorin Lands FDA Fast Track Designation for Advanced CRC

Results from the phase 3 AGENT study are awaited after the FDA granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin for advanced colorectal cancer treatment. The FDA has granted fast track designation to arfolitixorin for treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), according to a press release issued by Isofol Medical AB.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Key Challenges With Treating Frontline Ovarian Cancer

Dana Chase, MD of Arizona Oncology, discusses frontline treatment of ovarian cancer and the challenges faced in the community oncology setting. Dana Chase, MD of Arizona Oncology, discusses frontline treatment of ovarian cancer and the challenges faced in the community oncology setting. Transcription:. 0:08| The first situation is, you know,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Decision-Making for Third-Line Treatment of Transplant-Ineligible DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed approaches to third-line treatment of transplant-ineligible DLBCL and when to consider CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss, and occasional chest pain. He had a history of hypertension, which was medically controlled. A physical examination indicated a tired appearance and a palpable bilateral cervical lymphadenopathy. Laboratory investigations were as follows: lactate dehydrogenase, 300 U/L (280 U/L upper limit); hemoglobin, 10.8 g/dL; bilirubin, 1.3 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); creatinine, 1.7 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); all others were within normal limits. He was hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV negative. Immunohistochemical testing of lymph node biopsy specimens identified CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype. Fluorescence in situ testing indicated that the tumor was negative for rearrangements of BCL6, BCL2, and C-MYC. A whole-body PET/CT scan showed activity in colonic wall; the largest node was 3.9 cm, and there was evidence of subcutaneous tissue involvement. MRI of the brain showed no evidence of lesions. The man was diagnosed with stage IV disease; his International Prognostic Index was high-intermediate risk, and his ECOG performance stats was 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

The Relevance of MET Alterations to Targeted NSCLC Therapies

Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD, assistant professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Central Florida, discusses the role MET alterations play as oncogenic drivers of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). MET amplifications and MET exon 14 skipping mutations are gene alterations found in the MET gene that are therapeutic targets...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Venetoclax and PI3K Inhibition for Relapsed/Refractory CLL

During a live virtual event, Danielle Brander, MD, discussed with participating physicians second-line treatment options for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, with questions guided by Targeted Oncology. Targeted Oncology™: How is venetoclax (Venclexta) used in CLL?. BRANDER: Venetoclax/rituximab [Rituxan] in the relapsed/refractory setting was compared 1:1 with BR [bendamustine/rituximab] [in...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

EP. 3: Management of Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment-Related Events

This article reviews the impact of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression associated with current standard-of-care management of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer and examines new and emerging therapies that may have the potential to address unmet needs. Current Management of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression. Patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) receiving standard-of-care chemotherapy...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 4: Whether to Switch Treatments After Discovery of MET Mutations in NSCLC

During a live virtual event, Martin Dietrich, MD, PhD, discusses how to address switching treatments in response to detection of a MET gene biomarker. What factors would influence your decision to use or not use a MET inhibitor in the first line for an eligible patient? What factors would influence which agent you recommend/select?
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

Lung Cancer Screenings Remained Stable in US Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, With Some States Seeing improvements

Most states in the United States had stable rates of lung cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some even experiencing significant improvements. Lung cancer screenings in the United States remained stable during the COVID-19 pandemic, compared with screenings for other disease types, which declined significantly over the course of the outbreak, according to a study published in Chest.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Overview of ALK+ NSCLC

Karen Reckamp, MD: Hello and thank you for joining this Targeted Oncology™ presentation titled, “ALK Gene Rearrangements as a Therapeutic Target in Non–small Cell Lung Cancer.” I’m Karen Reckamp, professor of medicine, and director of the Division of Medical Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Joining me...
LOS ANGELES, CA
targetedonc.com

Sintilimab With Bevacizumab Biosimilar and Chemotherapy Extends PFS in EGFR-NSCLC

Compared with chemotherapy alone combination of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus a bevacizumab biosimilar injection and chemotherapy significantly improves progression-free survival in EGFR NSCLC. The combination of sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus a bevacizumab biosimilar injection (IBI305, Byvasda) and chemotherapy significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Mitigating Androgen Deprivation Therapy Cardiovascular Risk Factors in nmCRPC

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, discusses how to handle cardiovascular risk factors associated with androgen deprivation therapy in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, discusses...
