The Wendy Williams Show has faced an uphill battle regarding its recent return without its namesake host to steer the ship. The battle started even before Season 13 premiered, as it was delayed a few times due to Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues. Despite Williams’ personal setbacks, the producers decided to start things off without her often chaotic and messy energy. It was certainly unclear how the premiere week would fare in her absence, but those numbers are now in, and they present some interesting results, for better or worse.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO