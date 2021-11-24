ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Business in the 318: store openings, free bus fare and new businesses coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFoXg_0d5ijMr900

Good morning, Shreveport. It has been a busy week, from gearing up for Thanksgiving to new businesses coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area. Business in the 318 is here to keep you updated on all your business news. Check it out.

Shopping in the 318 on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNkZo_0d5ijMr900

Black Friday is an all-American shopping tradition, officially opening the Christmas holiday shopping season.

The top five stores offering the biggest discounts are Macy's, JCPenny, Belk, Kohl's and Office Depot and OfficeMax.

What stores will be open in the Shreveport/Bossier area Black Friday?

But before you dive into the deals you first have to cut the turkey and if you forgot the cranberry sauce do not worry The Times has a list of store open on Thanksgiving .

Credit Card processing fee adopted in Bossier City

The Bossier City Mayors Office announced that the city will be adopting Ordinance 159 which places fees on credit processing.

If a citizen of Bossier City decides to pay their property tax, ticket, water bill or parks and recreation registration online they will be charged a fee.

SporTran is going fare-free

SporTran announced that fares for all vehicles and services will be free to the public for 2022 and 2023 beginning in January.

“Zero Fare” ridership was made possible by a federal grant, which will cover the fare cost of SporTran bus and OnDemand travel in the service area.

Crumbl is coming to Shreveport and Bossier City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eumao_0d5ijMr900

Crumbl said Bossier City will be receiving the first location on Airline Drive. This location is expected to be opened by the first of the year.

A second location will eventually open in Shreveport.

Crumbl is known for being the premier place for milk and cookies, with its weekly menus and signature pink boxes.

Don't forget to check out The Briefcase , our weekly roundup of business briefs. This week United Way of Northwest Louisiana and the City of Shreveport announced that its Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center hits half-million-dollar mark in client savings and LSUS assistant professor awarded $300,000 grant anticancer research project.

Be on the lookout Friday and Sunday for Life in the 318 and The 318 to catch up on all the best stories you might have missed.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter for The Shreveport Times. You can contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Business in the 318: store openings, free bus fare and new businesses coming to the Shreveport-Bossier area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT?. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant first emerged, but scientists in South Africa first alerted the World Health Organization and it has now been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport

A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authorities said. The 26-year-old was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after he "attempted to evade detection in the landing gear compartment of an aircraft arriving from Guatemala," the agency said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bossier City, LA
Government
City
Shreveport, LA
Bossier Parish, LA
Government
Bossier Parish, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Parks, LA
Bossier City, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Business
Shreveport, LA
Business
Bossier Parish, LA
Traffic
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Bossier City, LA
Shreveport, LA
Traffic
NBC News

Black Friday shopping in stores drops 28 percent from pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday dropped 28.3 percent compared with 2019 levels, as shoppers shifted more of their spending online and kicked off their shopping earlier in the year, according to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions. Traffic was up 47.5 percent compared with year-ago levels, Sensormatic said. This...
RETAIL
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Service Area#Fares#Mayors#Black Friday Black Friday#All American#Macy#Jcpenny#Office Depot#Officemax#Credit Card#Ondemand Travel#United Way
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

49
Followers
81
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy