SF mayor and district attorney taking action amid retail crime surge

As officials from across the area and state try to ensure residents' safety amid 'roving robbery caravans,' there is an all-new video of a smash-and-grab burglary at a clothing store in Oakland Monday night.

It's the latest in what has been a series of cases from San Francisco, to Oakland, to Walnut Creek, and beyond.

The San Francisco mayor, the San Francisco district attorney and CHP all spoke out about recent retail crime Tuesday just as Oakland City Councilmembers and the Walnut Creek mayor did in previous days.

"We are going to make sure we do everything we can to keep our city safe," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced felony charges against five individuals believed to have been involved in the Union Square Louis Vuitton burglary and four others believed to have been involved in similar thefts on Friday.

"We stand here today in solidarity, united, and we have your back. We will do whatever it takes to keep San Francisco safe," said Boudin at a press conference Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol also announced Tuesday that they are increasing patrols on the freeway corridors adjacent to major shopping centers across the state.

But even with that push for safety, there is this.

"I want to do the store experience, I'm going to probably go 30 to 60 to 90 miles outside of the Bay Area," said Vivian Flaherty. Flaherty is an Oakland resident and one of the dozens who took to ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone's Facebook page Tuesday to say they don't feel safe shopping in Bay Area stores and will be taking their business elsewhere.

"People just don't feel safe going out as they did before. You could be a target anywhere if you are shopping, if you're driving, and there's a feeling now from Sacramento all the way down that something has got to be done about that," said ABC7 News insider Phil Matier. Flaherty echoed those thoughts saying she was on her way home from the Bayfair Mall in San Leandro Saturday when a car being chased by another car crashed in front of her.

"The guy had a big gun in his hand. He jumped out of the car really fast and then jumped into another car. I was so traumatized like my whole body was in shock my head hurt from what happened on that freeway," said Flaherty.

Organized theft spree: Bay Area high-end retail stores hit with spate of robberies over weekend ( 1 of 5)

Union Square looks welcoming and festive Monday morning but there is still evidence that weekend looting spree happened here.

A reason why law enforcement agencies and public officials are now trying to tackle these crime problems that have also been seen in other parts of the country like Chicago.

"This is not based on any one administration or one policy, this is a trend we're seeing across the country, it has nothing to do with my policies, it has nothing to do with the effectiveness of the San Francisco Police Department," said Boudin.

Mayor Breed though making it known that she is hopeful for full prosecution in cases.

"Once the arrests are made we are hopeful the DA will prosecute," said Breed.