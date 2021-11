U.S. stocks joined a global retreat Friday as a virulent new coronavirus mutation was discovered spreading rapidly from South Africa to other countries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stripped off more than 900 points in morning trading as a third of its stocks fell more than 3%. Travel issues led declines on the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while vaccine makers and many biotech names and stay-at-home plays rallied.

