ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rihanna’s “We Found Love” Reaches One-Billion Views On YouTube

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna’s “We Found Love” surpasses one-billion views on YouTube. Earlier this week, the singer earned the record for the most videos by a female artist with at least one-billion views on the streaming...

thesource.com

Comments / 2

Related
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Reacts To Rihanna Dressing Up As Him For Halloween

Rihanna might have just outdone everyone for Halloween. While Hip Hop and R&B produced some strong contenders this year, such as The Weeknd going all out as Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather, Offset doing his best Rick James impression and Anderson .Paak morphing into his Silk Sonic partner Bruno Mars, RiRi made a case for Best Halloween Costume 2021 by dressing up as Gunna.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

The New Red Eye Liner Trend Just In Time For The Holidays, Created By Rihanna

Rihanna went to her Instagram stories on November, 22 to show off her newest look for the holidays. With the First 48 blasting in the background, Riri shows us the newest cat-eye look created with red liner. Bad Gal Riri doesn’t give us a complete step by step tutorial on how to perfectly line the inner corners of the eye and create the wing in her upper lash line but she does show us that once your makeup of choice is complete, all you simply have to do is glide your eyeliner back and forth along the waterline we don’t know the exact color used, but we are guessing it was the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cherry Punk. described as a super pigmented matte long-wearing color. What she does make clear to us is that this is definitely our new color choice for eyes during this holiday season.
MAKEUP
Chicago Defender

Rihanna Joins The Billionaire Club Again, This Time For Music

That Rihanna reign still hasn’t let up after all these years.The self-proclaimed Bad Gal added yet another feat to her list of accomplishments this year. Earlier this week, she snagged the record for most videos by a female artist with at least 1 billion views on YouTube. Ri’s “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris reached the billi mark this week, ten years after the song’s official release.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Eminem
Person
Rihanna
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’s Gymani Earns Standing Ovation for Stunning Rihanna Cover

Many people love the song “Diamonds” by Rihanna because of its positive message. The Voice fans loved this song for Team Kelly’s Gymani for a different reason. The singer shared a cover of this song on YouTube in 2018, so fans asked her to bring back the magic. Gymani Fans...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Her Source

Rihanna went to her Instagram stories on November, 22 to show off her newest look for the holidays. With the... Drake's friendship is one of Adele's "biggest gifts." Adele is opening up about her famous friends. In a recent interview,... The cast is now complete for the New Group's upcoming...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#We Found Love#Look And Feel#Fenty
thesource.com

Adele Reveals Drake’s Friendship Is One Of Her “Biggest Gifts”

Drake’s friendship is one of Adele’s “biggest gifts.”. Adele is opening up about her famous friends. In a recent interview, she revealed Drake was one of the few people to hear her album 30 before it came out. Now Adele is crediting her friendship with the Certified Lover Boy as...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

DAY6's 'You make Me' MV surpasses 10 million views on YouTube

On the evening of November 15, DAY6's music video for their track "You make Me" surpassed 10 million views on YouTube. "You make Me" was first released in April of 2021 as the title track of the band's 7th mini album, 'The Book of Us : Negentropy - Chaos swallowed up in love'.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

The fastest K-pop group music videos to reach 1 billion views

With K-pop sweeping the globe, there are more and more K-pop groups to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with their music videos. One YouTuber decided to list up the K-pop group music videos that reached 1 billion views in the shortest time. So here is the list of 11 K-pop group music videos to get 1 billion views in the shortest time, starting the 11th place:
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Explains Why He ‘Raised His Hand’ After Saweetie Says She ‘Wants Babies’

Nick Cannon playfully responded to one of Saweetie’s tweets, where she said that she wanted to have kids, but the comedian said he was misunderstood!. Nick Cannon was just messing around when he responded to Saweetie’s tweet where she said she wanted babies! The 41-year-old comedian and father of seven explained that it was just a bit of fun, when he shared a series of emojis, including one where he had a hand raised, to the 28-year-old rapper’s tweet. He explained that it was just a joke during the Monday November 8 episode of his talk show!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Stole Her Entire Face In New Photos

Cardi B and Offset's three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari takes a lot after both of her parents but in her latest photos, she stole her mother's entire face. As the daughter of rap royalty grows up, she seems to be taking more after her mother, bearing a striking resemblance to the femcee in new pictures posted to Cardi B's Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Megan Thee Stallion Just Posted Her Graduation Pics Wearing Nothing But a One-Piece With a Diploma in Hand

Since Megan Thee Stallion hit the music scene, she has made it clear that pursuing her education was a top priority. After a less than traditional route, her hard work has finally paid off. The Houston Hot Girl is gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University this December, and she celebrated by releasing *theeee* hottest grad pics on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop looking at Jennifer Lopez’s overlined lips

Another day, another Jennifer Lopez slay. The singer posted a couple of fire pictures on Instagram featuring one of the most beautiful makeup glams we’ve ever seen. For an evening in Las Vegas, J-Lo wore a stunning grey-toned smoky eye with fluttery lashes and perfectly groomed eyebrows. Her skin was also incredibly glowy, something that her go-to makeup artist Mary Phillips puts down to keeping it hydrated. But it’s Jennifer's lips we can’t stop looking at – in the best way possible.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy