Rihanna’s “We Found Love” Reaches One-Billion Views On YouTube

Rihanna went to her Instagram stories on November, 22 to show off her newest look for the holidays. With the First 48 blasting in the background, Riri shows us the newest cat-eye look created with red liner. Bad Gal Riri doesn’t give us a complete step by step tutorial on how to perfectly line the inner corners of the eye and create the wing in her upper lash line but she does show us that once your makeup of choice is complete, all you simply have to do is glide your eyeliner back and forth along the waterline we don’t know the exact color used, but we are guessing it was the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cherry Punk. described as a super pigmented matte long-wearing color. What she does make clear to us is that this is definitely our new color choice for eyes during this holiday season.

